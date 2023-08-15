Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison made an incredible catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener, although the play did not count. Regardless, Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips gushes over the ‘rare' ability that Jordan Addison has that allowed him to make such a catch, via the Vikings Twitter.

"As far as how rare, for a guy to have that body control, I think the talent is there and was there." Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips on Jordan Addison's catch against the Seahawks 📺: https://t.co/nip0Dt23KQ pic.twitter.com/Tzw5OFGpqe — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 14, 2023

“It was a fantastic catch…as you guys know, it's on us to get those things right up in the box…how rare is it for a guy to have that body control? I think the talent is there and was there in college. It's like JJ [Justin Jefferson] coming in and doing what he's done…just giving him [Jordan Addison] some opportunities and learning within our system.”

Wes Phillips emphasizes that not only does Jordan Addison possess rare body control, but this is a skill that he has shown for a long time dating back to his college days with both USC and Pittsburgh. Phillips also mentions that it is on him and the entire coaching staff in making sure plays like that get challenged, as Addison looked to have made the catch on the replay, but the Vikings did not challenge the ruling of incomplete on the field.

Addison is looking to come in and be a part of an elite wide receiver duo with Justin Jefferson this season for the Vikings. If Addison can be on a similar playing field as Jefferson, all of the sudden quarterback Kirk Cousins will have one of the more lethal duos to throw to in all of the NFL.