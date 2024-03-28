UFC Atlantic City: Erin Blanchfield vs. Caolan Loughran continues on the prelims with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Viktoriia Dudakova and Melissa Gatto. Dudakova is unbeaten winning all eight of her fights coming into this weekend meanwhile, Gatto is on a two-fight skid as she looks to bounce back at UFC Atlantic City. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Dudakova-Gatto prediction and pick.
Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0) has an unblemished record winning all eight of her professional fights with two wins inside the Octagon. She made a name for herself in her UFC debut when she brutally dislocated Istela Nunes' arm when she went for a takedown and while she wasn't as dominant in her second fight against Jinh Yu Frey, she got the job done to stay unbeaten. Now, she will look to keep her unbeaten streak alive when she takes on Melissa Gatto this weekend at UFC Atlantic City.
Melissa Gatto (8-2-2) kicked off her UFC career with back-to-back finishes which made her one of the prospects to look out for until she met up with Tracy Cortez who derailed the hype train and then she dropped a highly questionable decision against Ariane Lipski her next time out. Now on the heels of two consecutive defeats for the first time in her career, she will be looking to get back on track when she takes on the undefeated Viktoriia Dudakova this weekend.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Atlantic City Odds: Viktoriia Dudakova-Melissa Gatto Odds
Viktoriia Dudakova: +138
Melissa Gatto: -158
Over 2.5 rounds: -200
Under 2.5 rounds: +160
Why Viktoriia Dudakova Will Win
The undefeated Viktoriia Dudakova will be making her third walk to the Octagon after winning both of her fights in the UFC. She secured her contract on the Contender Series winning as a big underdog against Maria Silva and then she went on to win her two fights with the promotion via doctor stoppage in her UFC debut and unanimous decision in her most recent victory.
Now, Dudakova will look to make it nine-straight wins and three in a row in the UFC when she takes on Brazilian flyweight prospect Melissa Gatto. Dudakova will be making the jump up in weight and will be fighting at 125 lbs for the first time as a professional MMA fighter as the last time she fought at flyweight was when she was an amateur back in 2018. Her game is predicated on imposing her will on her opponents, taking them down, and dominating from there. However, in her win against Jinh Yu Frey, she was unable to get it to the mat but showed off her improved striking even dropping Frey en route to a dominant decision victory. If Dudakova made even more improvements in her striking and can mix it well with her takedowns she has a chance to keep her unbeaten streak intact this weekend at UFC Atlantic City.
Why Melissa Gatto Will Win
Melissa Gatto was signed to the UFC back in 2019 but injuries held her out for two years when she finally made her UFC debut in 2021 and made up for lost time with back-to-back finishes of Victoria Leonardo and Sijara Eubanks. Gatto, unfortunately, dropped her next two fights via close decisions against mainstays in the women's flyweight division Tracy Cortez and Ariane Lipski.
Now, Gatto is with her back against the wall looking to avoid three straight losses as she takes on surging Russian prospect Viktoriia Dudakova. Gatto had trouble imposing her grappling in her last two fights but being as she is the natural flyweight she should have the size advantage to get her grappling game going in this matchup. While Dudakova is a grappler in her own right, she is very limited off of her back and Gatto the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt should dominate if this fight hits the mat. If Gatto can impose her will on Dudakova it could be a rough fight for the young Russian prospect.
Final Viktoriia Dudakova-Melissa Gatto Prediction & Pick
This is a great fight between two up-and-coming flyweight prospects. Both fighters are still coming into their own with Dudakova now moving up to what looks like her rightful weight class in the flyweight division and Gatto looking to rebound from her last two razor-close losses. While Gatto should have the size and strength advantages, it's the improvements in Dudakova's striking that will be the difference maker in this fight, and training with the like of a decorated striker like Gabriella Fernandes at MMA Masters should serve her well in this fight and keep her unbeaten streak alive.
Final Viktoriia Dudakova-Melissa Gatto Prediction & Pick: Viktoriia Dudakova (+138), Over 2.5 Rounds (-200)