Despite being the longtime face of the Fast and Furious franchise, Vin Diesel's future with the series has been in doubt with after his former assistant Asta Johnson filed a lawsuit for sexual battery in December 2023. Any questions about the actor's future appeared to have been answered as he has broken his silence to speak on the upcoming final entry in the Fast and Furious series.
Diesel took to Instagram on Friday to provide an update on his status, along with the film's, in his first public address of any kind since the lawsuit was filed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He expressed nothing but excitement for the status of Fast and Furious 11, which he referred to as the “grand finale,” though he did not speak on any of the legal clouds hanging over his head.
“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement,” Diesel said in the post. “This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”
Rumors began circulating on social media that Universal could pull Diesel from the final Fast and Furious film due to the lawsuit, despite Diesel denying the allegations via his attorney. The lawsuit filed by Asta Johnson accused the actor of sexually assaulting her in his Atlanta hotel suite while shooting Fast 5 in 2010 before being fired days later.
The post, however, seemingly confirms Diesel will be returning as Dominic Toretto to close out the franchise he has led since the first film released in 2001.
Fast and Furious 11 is set to be final entry in the main series of films led by Vin Diesel when it releases in 2025, ending his on-screen association with the franchise after 24 years. Spin-offs are reportedly already in the works, though, including a female-led film and a second Hobbs-centric film starring Dwayne Johnson.
Fast and Furious 11 is scheduled to release in theaters on April 4, 2025.