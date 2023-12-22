Did Vin Diesel do it? The star has a response for the claims against him

Vin Diesel is firmly denying the sexual assault accusation brought against him by a former assistant, Asta Jonasson, Deadline reports. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Diesel sexually assaulted Jonasson in 2010 at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta during the filming of “Fast Five,” subsequently terminating her employment in retaliation.

According to the 10-claim complaint, Diesel allegedly forcibly groped and kissed Jonasson despite her repeated objections and physical struggle to break free. The lawsuit asserts that Diesel, being physically larger and stronger, misused his position of authority as Jonasson’s employer to overpower her, ignoring her clear refusal of consent.

The detailed filing further claims that Diesel escalated the assault by attempting to remove Jonasson's underwear after groping her body and pushing her dress up. The assistant, fearing for her safety, reportedly screamed and sought refuge in a nearby bathroom.

While the lawsuit doesn’t specify a monetary amount, Jonasson is seeking various damages, including punitive measures against Diesel, Vincent, and One Race, aiming to deter such behavior in the future.

In response, Diesel’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, vehemently refuted the allegations, stating that Diesel completely denies the claim. Freedman highlighted that this is the first instance Diesel has heard of the accusation, which dates back over 13 years and was made by an employee who worked for nine days.

Freedman emphasized the existence of evidence that reportedly contradicts the “outlandish allegations,” supporting Diesel’s stance of denying the claims in their entirety.

As the legal battle ensues, this contentious situation brings intense scrutiny to Diesel and underscores the gravity of allegations concerning sexual misconduct. Diesel’s forceful denial sets the stage for what could potentially become a protracted legal dispute as both sides present their evidence and arguments in court.