A former assistant is suing Vin Diesel for an alleged sexual battery. The former assistant claims that in 2010, the actor, whose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, “forcibly pulled Asta Jonasson onto a bed, groped her breasts and legs and masturbated,” according to legal documents obtained by People.

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful — Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” the lawsuit claims. “Ms. Jonasson felt like she was a piece of trash to be discarded.”

The court document states that One Race Films hired Jonasson, Diesel's production company, to assist him on the 2011 film Fast Furious Five. She claims that hours after the alleged incident, she was fired by Diesel's sister Samantha Vincent, who is also the president of the production company.

Jonassan claims that the alleged incident happened in 2010 when Diesel “grabbed Ms. Jonasson’s wrists, one with each of his hands, and pulled her onto the bed.” He then allegedly “pulled her dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

The former assistant is also claiming that One Race Films discriminated against her due to her “sex/gender, caused intentional infliction of emotional distress, provided a hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and retaliation.”

The lawsuit states that the former assistant claims to have wanted to speak up about the alleged incident and “reclaim her agency and justice for the suffering she endured at the hands of Vin Diesel and One Race.”

Diesel has not responded to the lawsuit.