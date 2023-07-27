Vin Diesel will star in a film about Mattel's signature toy, the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and an exec of the toy brand has teased it.

Speaking to Variety, Robbie Brenner — an Oscar-nominated producer — runs Mattel Films and is riding high on the Barbie wave. “Vin is excited,” Benner revealed. “We’re working on developing a script and we’re all very excited about it.”

While the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots game has been used in video games, a film has never been seen before. That said, Shawn Levy's Real Steel felt pretty darn close. The Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly-led film was about controlled robots who boxed each other.

Regardless, Diesel will lead a proper adaptation of Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots for Universal. He will serve as a producer on the film as well via his company One Race Films.

In the meantime, Vin Diesel will still have his hands busy. He recently starred in the tenth film in the main Fast & Furious saga, Fast X, and will reprise the role in the eleventh film. Diesel also reprised the role of Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Outside of the MCU and Fast & Furious franchise, Diesel is known for his parts in the Riddick and xXx (Triple X) series.

Mattel is currently working on a ton of films. Brenner also discussed the upcoming Daniel Kaluuya Barbey film and creating more Barbie films. Barbie has been a smash hit at the box office, breaking records and already grossing a half-billion dollars at the box office in under a week.