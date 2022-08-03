There’s been an outpouring of messages and praise mourning the death of Los Angeles Dodgers legend Vin Scully. Just as widespread have been the stories of Scully as a sportscaster and a master of his craft that have resurfaced on social media.

Two of his most memorable in the recent past both came during the 2015 MLB season and both featured striking retellings of stories featuring MLB stars and their encounters with animals. And these weren’t just a few sentences detailing a player’s love for his pet Labrador, either.

The first was during a May contest between the Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. Vin Scully painted a picture-perfect portrayal of Braves outfielder Jonny Gomes’s brush with a feral wolf. When Gomes was a child, he ended up chest to chest with a wolf that escaped from the clutches of its holder. To be able to details such a tale seamlessly during an at-bat showcases Scully’s skill set as a broadcaster. It’s only fitting that Jonny Gomes got a base hit to top it all off:

how the hell do you tell the story of a wolf attacking a boy during an at bat calmly, colorfully and without missing a pitch? Vin Scully was an absolute artist pic.twitter.com/aLjUYv7mme — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 3, 2022

Then just a few months later, Vin Scully managed to weave in the story of how Madison Bumgarner hacked a snake to death that had a living rabbit still breathing inside of it. Listen to the Dodgers voice spin the story like only he can:

“Just think how tough that rabbit was” “Line drive base hit to center & the Dodgers are threatening” “So the morale for the rabbit & the snake, you have to somehow survive & somehow battle back… A lesson for all of us” Vin Scully. Masterclass. 🐐pic.twitter.com/BzrNBLvdiE — Jack Benjamin (@JackBenjaminPxP) August 3, 2022

There’s arguably no sport that needs a storyteller more than baseball. With its many pauses between pitches and at-bats, there’s a lot of silence to fill in for viewers watching at home. Dodgers fans will vouch that nobody can do that better than Vin Scully.