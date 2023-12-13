Jamal Crawford had a legendary NBA career, and Vince Carter believes he deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame as a result.

Jamal Crawford had a unique NBA career that saw him thrive as a sixth man off the bench and help the role become extremely prominent across the league. While Crawford was a great player who won Sixth Man of the Year three times throughout his career, his name often doesn't come up in the Hall of Fame conversation, and that is something another legend of the game in Vince Carter wants to change.

Carter and Crawford crossed paths quite a bit during their times in the league, but despite all the teams they played for, they never were teammates during their careers. While Carter is likely a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame, Crawford's case is a bit more complex, but the former Toronto Raptors superstar outlined why he believes Crawford is deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame.

"3-time 6th Man of the Year… Your best ball handler [ever], he's sitting right here. One of the top 3 to ever do it." Vince Carter says Jamal Crawford should be in the Hall of Fame 🗣️ (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/cGDVH6f34w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

Crawford is one of only two people in NBA history to win three Sixth Man of the Year awards (Lou Williams is the other three-time winner), and while he wasn't a consistent starter during his career, he filled his role with aplomb. Crawford could come off the bench and play like a starter, scoring at a high rate while also managing to keep his teammates involved as well.

Crawford's numbers (14.6 PPG, 3.4 APG, 2.2 RPG, 41 FG%) obviously don't look like that of a typical Hall of Famer, but his impact on the NBA when it came to opening doors for guys who were typically bench players was huge, with Williams being a perfect example of that. Carter outlines a strong case, and while it may be a bit difficult to accomplish, there's a chance that Crawford's Hall of Fame prospects could be real.