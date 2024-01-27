Vince McMahon recently resigned in disgrace as chairman and CEO of TKO. Let's now take a look at Vince McMahon’s net worth in 2024.

Vince McMahon's net worth in 2024 is $2.8 billion. McMahon is known as one of the faces of World Wrestling Entertainment. However, he retired as the chairman and chief executive officer of the WWE amid the controversies and a misconduct investigation.

He then returned to lead a merger of WWE with UFC in January 2023 only to resign in disgrace following a lawsuit alleging that McMahon was involved in sex trafficking. In this article, we will take a look at Vince McMahon’s net worth in 2024.

What is Vince McMahon’s net worth in 2024?: $2.8 billion (estimate)

Vince McMahon’s net worth in 2024 is around $2.8 billion. This is according to multiple reputable outlets such as Forbes.

Before being known as an intimidating authority figure in the WWE known as Mr. McMahon, Vince started as a promoter at the young age of 12 when he followed his father around at his job as the promoter for the Capitol Wrestling Corporation. He said that he wanted to be a wrestler, but his father did not let him stating that promoters did not appear on shows and usually stayed away from the wrestlers.

After graduating from East Carolina University with a business degree in 1968, Vince was eager to join his father’s company in a managerial role in the World Wide Wrestling Federation. The following year, he made his debut as an in-ring announcer for WWWF’s All-Star Wrestling.

He was later assigned to Maine where he promoted his first card and became a play-by-play commentator for television matches, a role that he regularly held until 1997.

During the 70s, Vince became a strong figure in his father’s company as he helped his father triple the broadcast syndication of the company over the next decade. He also pushed for the renaming of the company to World Wrestling Federation.

Vince McMahon takes over WWF

In 1979, Vince and his wife, Linda, founded their own company named Titan Sports. And in 1982, they acquired control of the WWF from his ailing father. Other than his wrestling promotion feats in the 70s, McMahon was also behind the match between Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki in 1976.

When Vince McMahon purchased the WWF, professional wrestling was still a business run by regional promotions with the agreement between promoters that they would not invade each other’s territories. However, Vince had a different vision of what professional wrestling can become, which is why the WWF split from the National Wrestling Alliance in 1983.

In 1984, he recruited Hulk Hogan to be the WWF’s new charismatic megastar. This move raised a lot of eyebrows from their peers as the promotion began travelling and broadcasting in rival territories. Despite that, McMahon went on with his vision, and he created The Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Connection, which featured pop music stars in their storylines.

Due to The Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Connection, the WWF was able to expand their fanbase into the mainstream audience as they were heavily featured on MTV.

Vince McMahon runs first Wrestlemania

On March 31, 1985, he ran the first-ever Wrestlemania at Madison Square Garden. The success of the event had a significant impact on the boom of the professional wrestling industries in the 1980s during the “Golden Age Era.”

Aside from Wrestlemania, Vince McMahon turned the WWF into a unique sports entertainment brand as he capitalized on the emerging revenue stream by promoting the events live on pay-per-view television.

In 1987, the WWF drew 93,173 fans to the Pontiac Stadium for Wrestlemania III. This was dubbed as the “biggest crowd in sports-entertainment history.” Wrestlemania III featured the main event of the clash between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.

With emerging competition from the World Championship Wrestling, Vince McMahon transitioned the storylines in the WWF to a more adult-oriented model. This transition was known to be the “WWF Attitude” era. During the Attitude Era, the WWF embraced this period as they incorporated foul language, graphic violence, and controversial match types such as the Bra and Panties match.

He was also later involved in WWF storylines as the “evil” Mr. McMahon who began a legendary feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Vince McMahan acquires WCW, creates WWE

After an intense battle with TV ratings against the WCW, Vince McMahon finally acquired the World Championship Wrestling promotion on March 23, 2001. Aside from that, Extreme Championship Wrestling filed for bankruptcy, leaving the WWF as the lone major wrestling promotion at that time. McMahon eventually bought the assets of the ECW on January 28, 2003.

On May 5, 2002, the World Wrestling Federation announced that it will be changing both its company name and its wrestling promotion name to World Wrestling Entertainment. This comes after they lost a lawsuit against the World Wildlife Fund for the WWF trademark.

Aside from being the WWE’s promoter, chairman, and CEO, Vince McMahon also joined the fray as a professional wrestler. He had multiple great storylines during his professional wrestling career where he developed the persona “Mr. McMahon,” which is an authoritative figure who uses his power to get what he wants.

Despite appearing sporadically at times, Vince had great storylines and feuds that were legendary to wrestling fans. He had a longstanding feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin, D-Generation X, and Donald Trump. His feud with Trump concluded in Wrestlemania 23 in a Hair vs Hair match, wherein both Trump and McMahon chose a representative to fight for them and the loser will get their head shaved bald.

Mr. McMahon is also well known for his exclamation of “You’re fired!” and his “power walk” when walking down from the entrance ramp.

Due to his work in helping the professional wrestling and sports entertainment industry become what it is today, Vince McMahon is often described as the most influential person in the business’ history. He received a lot of praise from multiple wrestling legends such as The Undertaker, John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kurt Angle, and Chris Jericho, among others.

Vince McMahon's other business ventures

Other than the WWE, McMahon also had other business ventures in his long career. In 1979, he and his wife, Linda, purchased the Cape Cod Coliseum and the Cape Cod Buccaneers of the Atlantic Coast Hockey League. Aside from pro wrestling and hockey events, they also used the arena to host rock concerts with bands such as Van Halen and Rush.

He also founded the World Bodybuilding Federation in 1990, but it eventually closed in 1992. Vince also ventured into the world of football when he launched the XFL in 2000. Unfortunately, the league closed after one season due to low ratings. They relaunched the league in 2018 but eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

In February 2014, he helped launch an over-the-top streaming service called the WWE Network. In 2017, McMahon established Alpha Entertainment, which is a separate entity from the WWE.

Vince McMahon also started a foundation with his wife Linda where they have gifted funds to the Boys & Girls Club of Stamford, Conn., and the Breast Cancer Alliance.

Vince McMahon controversies

BREAKING NEWS: Vince McMahon has officially resigned from WWE & UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings. — DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/kJX8fEIhVo — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 27, 2024

In July 2022, McMahon retired from WWE after an investigation was launched looking into allegations that he misused company money and had inappropriate relationships with employees of WWE. McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, was named WWE CEO. However, six months later, McMahon announced he was returning to WWE to help oversee an acquisition of UFC and the forming of a new company, TKO.

A year later, a former employee sued McMahon and accused him of abuse and sexual exploitation. The lawsuit alleged that McMahon used the former employee “as a pawn to secure talent deals” when he was trying to sign new wrestlers. McMahon announced his resignation from TKO while he defended himself against “baseless accusations.”

Nevertheless, did McMahon's net worth in 2024 surprise you?