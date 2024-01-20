Dive into the intense drama of the Madrid derby in the Copa Del Rey, where exchanges between Vinicius Jr and Diego Simeone took center stage.

The Madrid derby between Atletico and Real in the Copa Del Rey's last-16 showcased the intense rivalry between the city giants and witnessed a heated exchange between Vinicius Jr and Atletico's manager, Diego Simeone. The atmosphere at the Wandametroplitano Stadium on Thursday night reached a boiling point, leading to a post-match confrontation that required scores of players and staff to intervene and separate the Brazilian forward and the fiery Argentine manager.

The incident stemmed from an on-field exchange during the match, where Vinicius Jr gestured “seven” to Simeone with his hands. Simeone mirrored the gesture in response and seemed to shout something back at the young Brazilian. The altercation at the final whistle reflected the heightened emotions in this closely contested encounter, adding another chapter to the historic rivalry between Atletico and Real Madrid.

Following the match, Simeone was questioned about the incident but downplayed the heated exchange, stating, “With Vinicius? There’s nothing to comment on. These are things that happen on the pitch.” While both sides undoubtedly left everything on the field, Atletico emerged triumphant with a 4-2 victory, thanks to goals from Samuel Lino, Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann, and Rodrigo Riquelme.

Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, acknowledged the game's intensity as a complete, even, and hard-fought contest against a formidable opponent. Despite leaving with a “good feeling,” Ancelotti expressed dissatisfaction, emphasizing the unnecessary risks that led to their defeat. As a result, Atletico now looks forward to a home tie with Sevilla in the next round. At the same time, Real Madrid reflects on the missed opportunities and lessons learned in this thrilling and emotionally charged Madrid derby.