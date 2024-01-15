Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior not only left a lasting mark on the Super Cup final garnered admiration from NBA sensation Luka Doncic

Real Madrid‘s dazzling winger, Vinicius Junior, not only left a lasting mark on the Super Cup final with his spectacular hat-trick but also garnered admiration from NBA sensation Luka Doncic, reported by GOAL. The Brazilian star's outstanding performance played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's commanding 4-1 victory over arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

Vinicius Jr. set the pitch ablaze in El Clasico, showcasing his brilliance by scoring two goals in the opening 10 minutes. While Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for Barcelona with a stunning strike in the 33rd minute, Vinicius promptly responded by completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot just six minutes later. The second half witnessed Rodrygo adding a fourth goal, sealing a resounding 4-1 win for Los Blancos and securing the Spanish Super Cup.

The Brazilian's historic achievement didn't go unnoticed by Dallas Mavericks guard and ardent Real Madrid supporter, Luka Doncic. Doncic, known for his basketball prowess, took to social media to shower Vinicius with praise, posting, “Hat trick in 40 min 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @vinijr.” The interaction between stars from different sporting realms underscored the universal appeal of Vinicius's exceptional performance.

Vinicius, in a nod to Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrated his goals with the famous ‘Siuuu' gesture. This marked a fitting homage as he replicated the celebration after securing his first-ever hat-trick for Real Madrid against Levante in 2022.

With the Spanish Super Cup trophy now in their hands, Carlo Ancelotti's squad turns their attention to the Copa del Rey. A tantalizing clash awaits as they face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 on January 18, setting the stage for another intense battle on the football horizon.