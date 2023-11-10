Virginia Cavaliers football running back Perris Jones received this crucial update after suffering a scary injury during the Louisville game.

Virginia football running back Perris Jones had to be stretchered off the field after suffering an injury on a helmet-to-helmet hit during the third quarter of Thursday's loss to Louisville. Fortunately, Cavaliers fans received some good news on Jones, who was taken to the University of Louisville hospital after the hit.

University officials said that Jones had regained movement in his extremities, with Virginia football spokesman Jim Davies telling the Associated Press in a text message that Jones would remain in the hospital overnight, per ESPN.

Jones, who caught a 7-yard swing pass from Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea, started to run up field before he was hit hard by Louisville defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly, which caused the Cardinals player to fumble the ball.

Louisville football trainers offered their assistance as trainers and players huddled around Jones, whose fumble on the play actually led to a Virginia touchdown.

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott addressed Jones' injury after the game, per ESPN.

“It's a very, very difficult reality of the sport that we play,” Elliott said. “Every play can end that way. You don't wish that for anybody, and I know one thing, PJ's a tough young man. He lays it on the line every time he goes out there for this football team. Believing and praying he's going to have a full recovery. I'm putting that in the Lord's hands, and I'm asking for that in advance and believing that's going to be the case.”

Fortunately for the Virginia football team, it does seem like Jones is trending in the right direction. The senior halfback has tallied a career-best 393 rushing yards through 10 games played for the Cavaliers.