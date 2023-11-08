Louisville looks to close in on an ACC title game birth as we continue our College Football odds series with a Virginia-Louisville prediction and pick.

Louisville looks to close in on clinching an ACC title game birth as they face Virginia. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Virginia-Louisville prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Virginia enters the game at 2-7 and it has been a rough road for them. they opened the season 0-5, with losses to Tennesee, James Madison, Maryland, NC State, and Boston College. They got their first win of the year when thye beat William and Mary, and then got their first ACC win of the year the next time out, getting the upset of North Carolina. UVA was down there at the half, and then down three with 12 minutes left in the game. They scored at the 8:51 mark to take the lead, and they would hold on to upset UNC 31-27. They nearly made it two in a row the next week, but fell to Miami 29-26, before losing to Georgia Tech 45-17.

Meanwhile, Louisville is 8-1 on the year and sits second in the ACC. With a win, they will be virtually assured a spot in the ACC title game against Florida State. Currently, Louisville sits 11th in the CFP rankings. They opened the season going 5-0 before they were upset by Pitt on the road. Louisville held a 21-14 lead at the half, but would not score again in the second half, falling 38-21. They have rebounded nicely though. They beat Duke 23-0 and then took care of Virginia Tech 34-3. The defense has been stellar since the collapse against Pitt and will look to continue in this game.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia-Louisville Odds

Virginia: +20.5 (-110)

Louisville: -20.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville Week 11

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread

Virginia has used two quarterbacks this year to run the offense. Tony Muskett opened the season against Tennessee but then was benched. Since then, he has started each game since week five. He has completed 94 of 150 passes for 1,036 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, he has also thrown five interceptions, with one in each of his last five games. The one in the last game was on just two passes for Muskett before leaving with an injury. If he cannot go, it will be Anthony Colandrea back at quarterback. He started three games this year and completed 84 of 140 passes for 1,124 yards and seven touchdowns. Still, he is also having interception issues. He has thrown seven of them this year, including one in each of his last four games.

The ground game features a trio of running backs for UVA. Perris Jones leads the way with 73 rushes for 386 yards this year. He has been the most explosive back, with seven runs over 15 yards and averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Kobe Pearce leads the team in rushing attempts with 86, but he has just 288 yards this year. Meanwhile, Mike Hollins has been the touchdown-scoring back for the team. While Jones has two touchdowns, and Pace has one, Hollins has run for 206 yards and seven scores this year.

Virginia also has a staff at wide receiver. Malik Washington has been great, this year. He has brought in 79 of 103 targets for 1,044 yards and six scores. He has also been great after the catch. Washington has brought in 537 yards after the catch. Washington has also been reliable. He has just three drops in his 103 targets this year. Malachi Fields joins him as the other major receiving option. He has 44 receptions this year on 75 targets for 563 yards and he has scored twice.

On defense, Virginia ranks 89th in the nation in total defense, allowing 395.4 yards per game this year. Still, UVA is 113th in scoring defense this year, giving up 32.56 points per game this year. Virginia has been solid against the pass for the most part, ranking 50th, but they rank 113th against the run this year. The pass rush has not been good, with just 13 sacks this year. Kam Butler leads the way with three of them this year. In coverage, they have just six interceptions and allowed 12 touchdowns.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread

Jack Plummer leads this Louisville offense this year. He has been solid, completing 154 of 240 passes for 2,156 yards and 14 scores. Last week was solid for him as he completed 11 of 12 passes for 141 yards and a score. Plummer has also been better at protecting the ball since the Pitt game. In the game with Pitt, he fumbled the ball, threw two interceptions, and had another turnover-worthy pass. Since then, he has not had an interception or a turnover-worthy pass.

On the ground, it is Jawhar Jordan who leads the way. He has been great this year, with 881 yards and an average of 7.1 yards per carry this season. He has 444 yards after contact this year, with 11 touchdowns. Jordan also has 440 in breakway yards according to PFF, and has 13 runs over 15 runs. Meanwhile, Issac Guerendo joins him. He has 398 yards this year on the ground and has scored six times this year.

Like Virginia, Lousiville has a stud wideout. Jamari Thrash has been great for Louisville this year. He has hauled in 46 of 67 targets this year for 709 yards and six scored. He has been good after the catch as well, with 359 yards after the catch this year. Meanwhile, Chris Bell has been productive. He has 272 yards this year on just 15 receptions. That has also brought him two touchdowns this year.

The defense for this squad has been awesome. They rank 12th in the nation this year, giving up just 285.2 yards per game. Louisville also ranks 13th in scoring defense this season. On the ground, they are one of the best, sitting seventh in the nation, while they also rank 27th through the air. Ashton Gillotte has been great for them, sitting with six sacks on the year and 44 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, Mason Reiger has four sacks on the season with 16 pressures.

In the run game, TJ Quinn leads the way, as he has 18 stops for offensive failures, but Gillette has also produced there. He has ten tackles this year in the run game, with an average depth of tackle at .4 yards beyond the line of scrimmage and two forced fumbles. In coverage, Devin Neal has been solid, coming away with three interceptions on the year, while Louisville as a whole has nine of them.

Final Virginia-Louisville Prediction & Pick

While Virginia upset UNC and almost beat Miami, there is one major difference between those two schools and Louisville. That is the defense. The prediction for this Virginia-Louisville game is Virginia will not be able to move the ball well in the game. This will give Louisville short fields that Plummer will take advantage of. Expect a big win for Louisville as they work towards an ACC title.

Final Virginia-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Louisville -20.5 (-110)