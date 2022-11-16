Published November 16, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott couldn’t hold back his emotions while talking to the media about the recent tragedy that hit the university and their program.

To recall, a former football player–identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.–attacked other students on campus and killed three UVA football athletes in the process. The said tragedy happened on a charter bus as the students were returning from a field trip. The suspect opened fire and fatally shot wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, as well as defensive end D’Sean Perry. Two other students were wounded in the attack, with one said to be in critical condition.

After an intense manhunt, Jones has since been apprehended.

Elliott expressed the pain he is feeling after losing three of his beloved players to a senseless shooting, saying that his “heart is hurting right now.”

“Three beautiful, young human beings that had an unbelievable future ahead of them,” the Virginia football coach shared, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. “It feels like it’s been a nightmare, to be honest. I’m ready for somebody to pinch me and wake me up and say this didn’t happen.”

Tony Elliott, however, wanted Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry to be remembered with joy by their peers, which is why he tried to “transition from the pain to finding a little bit of joy in celebrating (their) lives.” While smiling, he shared how he will always remember their sense of humor, as well as art and joy.

Virginia football and the university are said to be planning a vigil to remember the late athletes.