Virginia football fans, students and faculty have spent months grieving the deaths of football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry, which occurred on November 13 of last year.

On Saturday, students and faculty were given the opportunity to honor the contributions and memories of the three beloved student athletes.

A speech from Athletic Director Carla Williams captured the attention of the crowd during the ceremony, which included a special guest.

Perry’s mother, Happy, asked to attend the ceremony in place of her son, who had been scheduled to participate before the shooting.

Williams asked, “Are you sure you can do it?”

‘Yes. He would be very proud of me, and I will power through to do it for him,'” Perry said.

“I don’t have the words to explain the pain of this past November or the last six months, but I do know this to be an absolute truth: Every kind word, every kind gesture, matters,” Williams said.

Ms. Happy Perry, D’Sean Perry’s mother, walked the Lawn and accepted D’Sean’s Bachelors of Arts degree in his honor today.

Once a Hoo, always a Hoo.

1.15.41🕊#UVAStrong | #GoHoos⚔️ pic.twitter.com/TXsCjLIj0I — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) May 20, 2023

Virginia football fans and supporters have been left reeling for months.

“On the night of Nov. 14, 2022, in this very space we occupy this morning, thousands of students, faculty, staff and community members came together in a show of empathy I have never seen before in person and will probably never see again.

“Without one spoken word, the people of this community said in unison, in their movement and their spirit, we care about each other,” she continued.

Each player was previously awarded posthumous degrees from the university in December.

Perry, Chandler and Davis, Jr. were killed when a gunman opened fire on a charter bus returning to campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C. to see a play. Two other students were injured during the shooting, including teammate Mike Hollins.

The Virginia football team is expected to kick off its 2023 season against the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on September 2.