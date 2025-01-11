ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It hasn't been a good couple of seasons for the Virginia Cavaliers, and they find themselves at the bottom of the ACC standings as they visit the Stanford Cardinal in this game. Stanford is a newcomer to the ACC in college basketball, but they are in a deadlock with three other teams at 2-2 in the conference. It hasn't gone as smoothly for Virginia in-conference this season, owning a 1-3 record. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia-Stanford prediction and pick.

Virginia has won just five of their last ten games, which is a result that is becoming all-too-familiar for the former powerhouse. They are now 8-7 overall and will need an extraordinary conference run to save the season. Losing back-to-back games to Louisville and Cal will do nothing to help the Cavaliers in their efforts to turn this season around. One positive for Virginia is that all five of their losses have come as underdogs, but they did win one game against NC State as an underdog. The negative is that there was a time not long ago when Virginia was hardly ever an underdog, much less six times in ten games.

Stanford's ACC schedule hasn't been kind to them either. They were underdogs in three of the first four matchups. However, they won one of those games while losing the other two by double digits. They turned it around against Virginia Tech in their last game, but they were nine-point favorites in that meeting.

Here are the Virginia-Stanford College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia-Stanford Odds

Virginia: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +270

Stanford: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -340

Over: 126 (-110)

Under: 126 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia vs. Stanford

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford started the year well against the spread, but recently, it has been a slight struggle. They finally covered the nine-point spread against Virginia Tech with an 11-point win, but it wasn't the most convincing performance. The win ended a four-game streak of failing to cover, which included losses of 15, 14, and 14 points as ten-point, 10.5-point, and 5.5-point underdogs. Stanford is in a different situation here, as they are favored.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Water is wet, and Virginia's offense is one of the worst in the nation. The Cavaliers have had this problem forever, but they've reached rock bottom, ranking 360th with 61.3 points per game. Stanford's defense isn't close to the best, but their average unit will perform well enough to shut down Virginia's offense. Stanford's defense ranks 182nd with 71.1 points allowed per game. Virginia continues to play at their slow pace, limiting their field goal attempts but firing away at three-pointers. Stanford is 18th in the country by allowing just 18.7 three-point attempts per game, which could set them up to limit Virginia's only form of attack.

Final Virginia-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Stanford hasn't been able to cover the spread when they are underdogs, as they tend to let games get away from them. However, they were significant favorites against Merrimack and Utah Valley and managed to cover. The difference is that no matter how bad of a season Virginia has, they should never be in the same conversation as those two programs. Take the Cavaliers to keep this one close with a grind-it-out defensive effort.

Final Virginia-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Virginia +8 (-110)