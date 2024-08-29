It's been a while since we've had a new mainline Mana game – 15 years in fact – so let's dive into the details of Visions of Mana, including its release date, gameplay, story, trailers, and other information related to this new Action RPG.

Visions of Mana Release Date: August 29, 2024

Visions of Mana Official Launch Trailer

Visions of Mana is coming out on August 29, 2024, for the PC through Steam, as well as on the PS4, PS5, and the Xbox Series X. It is the first mainline title in the Mana series and is the fifth main title overall. Don't worry, you don't need to play previous Mana games to enjoy Visions, as the game can stand alone story-wise. The game was developed by Ouka Studios and published by Square Enix.

Visions of Mana Gameplay

Visions of Mana Gameplay Trailer

Visions of Mana is an action role-playing game, where the player takes control of the Soul Guard Val, who is tasked to escort a group to the Mana Tree. Throughout their journey, players will explore vibrant and vast semi-open worlds filled with adorable yet ferocious monsters. Combat is done in real-time and in the three-dimensional space.

Players have access to the power of the Elements. Using weapons that harness the power of the Elementals, players can change between different classes and characters to access all kinds of abilities and combat styles. The players enter combat with up to three party members, giving players access to multiple fighting styles.

Various field mechanics seen in Dawn of Mana make a return in the game, adding more depth to the combat and exploration elements of Visions of Mana. It's nice to see callbacks to this game, given how Dawn of Mana was the most recent mainline Mana game before this title.

Visions of Mana's semi-open world will allow players to explore and partake in side quests, but the game's primary quest line is linear, with multiple points in the story that players cannot go back to once they progress past that point. Players can explore the world to find Spirit Vessels that grant them access to new abilities and powerful attacks called Class Strikes.

Accompanying the game's charming graphics are around a hundred background music tracks created by a talented team who have experience working on the soundtracks of the previous games in the series. The game features interactive music that reacts to the player's actions, environment, and status in combat, making the game feel much more alive than your typical ARPG.

Visions of Mana Story

Visions of Mana Announce Trailer

The story follows a pair of childhood friends: Val, a Soul Guard, and Hiina, the newly-appointed Alm of Fire. Val is responsible for escorting Hiina along with two other companions to the Mana Tree.

Every four years, the Faerie visits the villages with an affinity towards the elements and chooses one resident as an alm who will go on a pilgrimage to restore the flow of the Mana Tree under the guardianship of a Soul Guard.

Other companions who join Val and Hiina in their pilgrimage are Morley, a cat-man who seeks to overcome a traumatic event from his past; Careena, a half-human, half-dragon dubbed “The One-Winged Oracle” who travels with Ramcoh, child of the Sacred Beast Flammie; Palamena, queen of Illystana, Capital of the Deep; and the sproutling Julei.

