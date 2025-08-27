There's no such thing as mercury retrograde for Alyssa Thomas. She helped the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks, 92-84, at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, while also setting a league record for triple-doubles.

Phoenix improved to 23-14 and moved past the New York Liberty for the fourth spot in the team standings, with the playoffs just around the corner.

Thomas, a heavy contender for the MVP trophy, led the way with 12 points, 16 rebounds, 15 assists, and three steals. She broke her own record for the most triple-doubles in a single season with his seventh. She tallied six in 2023.

The 33-year-old forward also became the first player in WNBA history to tally at least 10 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game.

Thomas, who owns the league record for most triple-doubles with 18, is having another all-around campaign. She is averaging 16.0 points and team-highs of 8.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.6 steals, following up on her stellar stint last season, wherein she was named to the All-WNBA First Team for the second straight year.

No player in league history has averaged a triple-double.

In their win over the Sparks, the Mercury also had key contributions from Satou Sabally, who led the scoring with 19 points, and Kahleah Copper, who added 18 markers. Sami Whitcomb, meanwhile, chipped in 17 points, four assists, and four steals off the bench.

Thomas has maintained the importance of having a well-balanced attack. She is delighted when she gets everyone involved with her playmaking and versatility. She, however, also stressed that they need to be more consistent heading to the playoffs.

“When we share the ball and have multiple players in double digits, when we're playing team basketball, taking easy, open shots, we're really hard to guard. We can't pick and choose when we want to play like that,” said the Mercury star in a report from Sports Illustrated's Chris Harrison.

“We just gotta continue to grind. It's a long season for a reason.”

They will look to notch a third straight win against the reeling Chicago Sky on Thursday.