On Tuesday night, Martin Perez gave the Chicago White Sox everything they could have hoped for — and more. The veteran left-hander carved through the Kansas City Royals lineup with seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit before handing a 4–0 lead to the bullpen. But in a cruel twist that perfectly summed up the White Sox's 2025 campaign, that gem ended in disaster. Instead of earning a well-deserved win, Perez made unwanted MLB pitching history.

The start by the lefty was among the most dominant of the 2025 campaign. With pinpoint command, he threw 85 pitches — 58 for strikes — and didn’t walk a single batter. Despite his efficient outing, he was handed a no-decision after Chicago’s relief corps unraveled in the final two innings.

According to OptaSTATS, who posted the milestone to X (formerly known as Twitter), the southpaw made unfortunate MLB history.

“Martín Pérez is the only MLB pitcher in the modern era to toss 7.0+ shutout innings, allow only 1 hit (or none) and leave with a 4+ run lead and yet not get the win.”

It’s a painful distinction that reflects the Royals comeback win as much as it does Perez’s brilliance.

Chicago’s offense didn’t explode, but it gave Perez what should’ve been more than enough. Colson Montgomery stayed hot with a solo home run in the second inning — his fourth in as many games — while Kyle Teel continued his breakout with a 3-for-4 night, including an RBI single. Timely hits from Lenyn Sosa and Mike Tauchman helped build a 4-0 lead by the end of the sixth.

But as has become all too familiar for the White Sox this season, early momentum gave way to late-inning heartbreak. In the eighth, reliever Carlos Estevez gave up three runs, including a two-run homer to Michael Massey. The ninth inning saw closer John Brebbia surrender the tying and go-ahead runs on hits from Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez. Just like that, a win turned into another loss — the team’s 84th of the season.

The southpaw has a record of 1-3 with a 2.02 ERA and 32 strikeouts across seven appearances this season — a stat line that highlights just how sharp he’s been since joining the club. His 2025 stats reflect a veteran defying expectations at age 34, but he’s been consistently let down by one of the league’s least dependable bullpens.

The bullpen’s inability to hold leads has become a recurring theme for the club, and Tuesday’s collapse was yet another painful reminder. With 17 blown saves and a bullpen ERA that ranks middle of the pack, the White Sox bullpen collapse has come to define their 2025 season. Despite flashes of promise from young hitters like Montgomery and Teel, Chicago continues to spiral, anchored at the bottom of the AL Central with a 48-84 record.