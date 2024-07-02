Vit Kopriva takes on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Kopriva Djokovic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kopriva Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in his French Open fourth-round match victory over Francisco Cerundolo one month ago. Usually, a surgery to repair a torn meniscus will require a recuperation period of at least five or six weeks if not more. Yet, Djokovic's body responded extremely well to the surgery, enough to lead Djokovic to participate in a grass-court warm-up match against Daniil Medvedev, practice for several days, and ultimately enter his name in the Wimbledon draw. Djokovic has traveled to the All-England Club and will begin his latest Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday. It's a remarkable turn of events for an athlete who just turned 37 years old and figured to need extended time recovering from his injury. Yet, that is part of Djokovic's story as an athlete. He has stayed fit and flexible enough to establish uncommon longevity and durability. His fitness and stamina have enabled him to win a lot of matches over the years, enabling him to win 24 major championships and take his elevated place as the greatest men's singles player of all time.

The big story attached to Djokovic's participation in Wimbledon — beyond Djokovic himself — is that by entering the tournament, Djokovic prevented Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz from meeting in the final. If Djokovic had not entered the tournament, Sinner and Alcaraz would have been the top two seeds. With Djokovic in the field as the No. 2 seed, Sinner and Alcaraz have been placed in the same half, creating a possible semifinal. Can Djokovic take advantage of the fact that he won't have to play either Sinner or Alcaraz until the final? He lost to Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals back in January. Now he has a more favorable path … if his body can hold up.

Here are the Vit Kopriva-Novak Djokovic Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Vit Kopriva-Novak Djokovic Odds

Game spread:

Kopriva +9.5: -126

Djokovic -9.5: -108

Money line

Kopriva: +2000

Djokovic: -7000

To win first set

Kopriva: +680

Djokovic: -1100

Total Games In Match

Over 28.5: -110

Under 28.5: -122

Kopriva over 9.5 games: -120

Kopriva under 9.5 games: -110

Djokovic over 18.5 games: -120

Djokovic under 18.5 games: -110

How To Watch Vit Kopriva vs Novak Djokovic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT — match could start 30 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous match

*Watch Vit Kopriva-Novak Djokovic LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Vit Kopriva Could Cover The Spread

On Monday, we watched a relatively obscure player named Mark Lajal play Carlos Alcaraz in a very competitive match. The first two sets were extremely close, and Lajal had a break lead in each of them. Lajal covered the game spread easily. He also caused Alcaraz's games total to hit the over, and the match games total to hit the over as well. Alcaraz said he was surprised by Lajal's level. We mention this because Kopriva is, like Lajal, a relative unknown on the ATP Tour. He hasn't been a regular participant at major tournaments. If he plays anything like Lajal against Alcaraz, he will easily cover the spread against Djokovic, who is going to test out the knee and probably won't play this match in full gear unless he is severely tested. The spread is a large one. Kopriva can stay within it.

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

If Kopriva doesn't play well, even an 85-percent version of Djokovic should roll to a very lopsided win in this match.

Final Vit Kopriva-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick

Lajal surprised us against Alcaraz, so we're going to pass on this match, being unsure of what Kopriva will bring to the table versus Djokovic.

Final Vit Kopriva-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick: Djokovic under 18.5 games