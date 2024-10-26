ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back with yet another betting prediction and pick for Week 9 action of the College Football season as we cover this next cross-conference matchup. The Wagner Seahawks (4-4) will take on the UMass Minutemen (1-6). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wagner-UMass prediction and pick.

The Wagner Seahawks advanced to 4-4 on the season following their latest 14-0 win over St. Francis PA. They’re now 2-1 in Northeast Conference play and they’ve got a chance to upset just their second FBS opponent of the season. Look for them to make some serious noise if they can pull this win out on the road.

The UMass Minutemen extended their losing streak to three games and have just one win on the season following their recent 45-3 loss to No. 21 Missouri. With their only win coming against Central Connecticut, they have yet to beat a winning team and they’re eager to see an FCS opponent up next on the schedule.

Why Wagner Could Cover The Spread/Win

Wagner has been playing above their expectations for this season and they’re happy to have hit the mid-way point with a .500 record and winning record in the NEC. They’ve already matched their win total from a season ago and they’re looking to take down their first FBS opponent of the season. Quarterback Jake Cady has been lighting it up with 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns to six interceptions. He’s also just been sacked seven times this season, which is relatively good considering the youth on this offensive line.

The Seahawks have just five rushing touchdowns on the year thus far an while starting back Ricky Spruill has been doing his part, they’d like to see more production from back-up players as they get their chance out on the field. Wagner typically utilizes their rushing attack from inside 20-yards, so they should look to diversify their offense and run the ball on first and second downs. Their defense is coming in off a solid shutout effort, so they’ll also look to do their part in stifling a struggling opposing offense.

Why UMass Could Cover The Spread/Win

UMass is off to a bad start this season despite their relatively light schedule. The were blown out by ranked Missouri and couldn’t manage much of anything on the offensive side of the ball. It marked their second game this season where they failed to score a touchdown, so getting their confidence back on offense will be a focal point throughout this one. Their quarterback Taisun Phommachanh serves as their leading rusher as well, so they’ll be looking to get their running backs going in this one.

UMass has been rather one-dimensional on offense and most of the pressure hinges on the performance of their quarterback. Ball carrier CJ Hester leads them in touchdowns but has only accumulated 241 yards on the ground. Against a solid Wagner secondary, the Minutemen may have to flip the script and run the ball throughout this game to avoid turnovers through the air.

Final Wagner-UMass Prediction & Pick

We should have a competitive matchup between these two teams as both squads are fairly evenly-matched. Both teams have been struggling to put points on the board on offense, but Wagner could have the more confident defense heading into this one following their shutout last week. As far as the UMass Minutemen are concerned, they’ll need to find answers on offense fast if defenses continue to key-in on the quarterback runs and reading his eyes down field.

Both teams struggle to run the ball, so this game could hinge on whichever team finds success on the ground here. Both quarterbacks are willing to throw the ball downfield regardless of interceptions, so we’re also likely to see a battle of possession as both teams are prone to turning the ball over. Still, Wagner has displayed the more balanced attack and can hurt defenses in more ways than UMass has been able to show.

For our final prediction, we’ll have to ride with the Wagner Seahawks to cover this spread as they have a chance to win outright as well. They’re much more put together as a team and UMass has been struggling all year to find sustainable offense. I expect the Wagner defense to come up with the ball on turnovers as their offense earns them back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Final Wagner-UMass Prediction & Pick: Wagner