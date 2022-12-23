By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Missouri Tigers will have Mike Leach with them when they face off against Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night. The Tigers intend to honor Leach and the legacy he left on the game by wearing a pirate cow bell helmet decal on the backs of their helmets during the game.

The decal reads ‘MIKE’ in honor of Leach, with a pirate cowbell replacing the ‘I’.

Mizzou will honor Mike Leach with a pirate cow bell sticker on the back of their helmets in tonight‘s Gasparilla Bowl. Very cool. pic.twitter.com/MsnNXeRZ02 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 23, 2022

Leach passed away at the age of 61 earlier this month, devastating the college football world. The former Mississippi State, Washington State and Texas Tech coach was a pioneer on the offensive side of the football and was well-known for his innovations in the ‘air raid’ offense. He was the winningest coach in the history of Texas Tech Football.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz voiced his condolences for the Leach family on Twitter early last week.

“Heartbroken by the passing of Coach Leach,” the Tweet read. “My prayers are for his family, and team during this time. A true giant in our game.”

Former Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel also shared his thoughts on the late coach and sent prayers to the Leach family on the social media site.

“I am so saddened by the news about Coach Leach,” Pinkel said. “He had such a unique personality and I enjoyed being around him. I really admired his concepts and feel like he was one of the more influential offensive minds in all of football in the modern era. We are praying for comfort and peace for Coach Leach’s family and loved ones, and everyone at Mississippi State. Rest in peace, Coach.”

The 6-6 Missouri Tigers and 7-5 Wake Forest Demon Decons will kick off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. just after 6:30 EST.