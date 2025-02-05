ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are part of a very muddled and crowded bubble picture in the ACC. Wake beat Pittsburgh this past Saturday in a game it badly needed to win, but then Pitt got crushed at home by Virginia, instantly downgrading the value of that particular win for Wake. The Demon Deacons are part of a four-team jumble in the ACC. Wake, Pitt, North Carolina, and SMU are all in the bubble conversation, but if you asked bracketologists which of those four teams are in the NCAA Tournament field right now, none would probably get in. SMU hasn't beaten any particularly good teams. Pitt is in huge trouble after the Virginia disaster. North Carolina has way too many losses without big wins to offset them. Wake Forest might actually be in the best position of those four ACC bubble teams, but even then, the Deacs aren't competing just with their conference rivals; they're competing against the national field. They are, at best, a 50-50 bubble team, and what hurts them is that they play in a conference which has underperformed this season. Wake Forest has already lost at home to Duke and on the road at Louisville. If you look at the schedule, Wake's only chances to grab really good wins in the coming weeks are at SMU and at Duke. If Wake goes 0-2 in those games, it will not be able to afford a loss to the Stanford Cardinal or other ACC teams which are lower in the conference standings.

The game is priced very close to a pick 'em. Wake is coming off the big win over Pitt and should enter this game with confidence. Stanford just did get shredded by SMU and is not playing well at the moment. Wake Forest knows this game is massive for its NCAA Tournament chances. Take the team which has a lot to play for over the opponent which has a lot less to play for. Wake Forest will play with enough hunger that it will make the key plays down the stretch in a game which is expected to be close.

Stanford is above .500 in the ACC. That's not a ringing endorsement, given how mediocre the ACC is, but it does point to the Cardinal being a formidable opponent with some degree of talent and ability. Kyle Smith is a good coach who merits respect. Wake Forest has not played at a level which would suggest or otherwise indicate it is clearly better than Stanford. The Cardinal winning this game would not be a surprise to anyone, and the betting markets reflect that.

Stanford is not a bad team. It isn't especially good, but it's not horrible. Playing at home against an opponent flying cross-country in February seems like a coin flip, not a game Stanford will definitely lose. We're leaning very slightly to Wake, but we think you should have nothing to do with this game.

Final Wake Forest-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest moneyline