It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami-Stanford prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Miami-Stanford.

Bettors are always looking for an angle, whether in college basketball, Australian Open tennis, the NFL postseason, or in any other sport or situation. Once a reliable angle emerges, bettors pounce and realize they have a steady source of income. Finding a reliable bet is sometimes found in the ability to trust that one team will excel and come through. Other times, a successful series of bets — a winning angle — comes from fading a team which is fatally flawed or has descended to a point where it can be trusted to face-plant and crumble on a regular basis.

The Miami men's basketball team just might be that kind of side for sports bettors. The Hurricanes certainly offer the appearance of a team which, in the third week of January — with over a month and a half left in the season — has already mentally checked out. We're not guaranteeing this has happened, but it certainly could be in the process of happening. It definitely merits attention from the betting public.

Miami lost by 35 points at Duke last week. The Blue Devils easily covered the spread, which was 25.5 points. Then Miami lost by 43 points to SMU over the weekend at home. The final score was 117-74. The Hurricanes were simply not interested in competing at the defensive end of the floor. With former coach Jim Larranaga having stepped down midway through the season, this team is rudderless and has no sense of direction, no strong leadership presence to take hold of the situation and offer stability. It could very well be that Miami is cratering and in total freefall. Bettors will continue to ride the fade-Miami train until it stops or offers real indications of slowing down.

Stanford is in position to keep Miami in misery. The Cardinal scored a huge win this past weekend, scoring the game-winning bucket in the final second to beat North Carolina on the road in Chapel Hill. It was a special moment for first-year head coach Kyle Smith, who now has a victory he can point to in the locker room as proof that his guidance and his system are working better. Stanford has had an expectedly bumpy ride in the ACC this season, but the win at Carolina could certainly be a catalyst for growth and improvement in late January and on into February.

Here are the Miami-Stanford College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Miami: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +450

Stanford: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -630

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch Miami vs Stanford

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami will not continue to lose by more than 30 points. This team has a sense of pride and will fight on the road. Stanford is not an especially good team. The Cardinal have lost four of their last seven, and all four of those losses were by double-digit margins.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami has mentally checked out. The Hurricanes have given up on their season. This stuff happens from time to time, and bettors should be all over Stanford here.

Final Miami-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Fade Miami. Take Stanford. Let's see if the Miami fade train continues to roll along.

Final Miami-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford -10.5