UFC 294 has been quite the interesting night so far and the Main Card is in full swing on ESPN+. The card featured a ranked Light Heavyweight bout between Russia's Magomed Ankalaev and Brazil's Johnny Walker. After an inadvertent foul, the fight was called prematurely. What followed could have been a whole separate fight in and of itself. Follow our UFC news for more breaking content!

Three minutes into the first round of their bout, both Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev exchanged some flurries before meeting along the fence. While Walker had one knee grounded, Ankalaev landed a knee to his face, which was initially ruled inadvertent by the referee. The fight was stopped and the ringside physician was called in to examine the cut above Walker's eye.

Magomed Ankalaev illegally knees Johnny Walker at UFC 294 pic.twitter.com/IJuZZhnp0F — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) October 21, 2023

Following a quick examination, it was reported that the referee had asked Walker simple questions like what round it was and what country he was in, to which Walker had trouble responding. The doctor consulted with the referee and it was decided that the fight would be stopped at that moment.

The ref stops the fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker on the doctor’s advice pic.twitter.com/npgSliZAJF — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) October 21, 2023

Following the stoppage, things got hairy as Walker was intent on the fight continuing. He walked towards Ankalaev, pushing the referee and several security guards out of the way. In what ended up being a tense few minutes, the cage quickly filled with event personnel as the two fighters rushed at each other numerous times. Things quickly settled down once UFC President Dana White entered the cage, something he rarely has ever done following a fight like this. He quickly told Walker to settle down as Bruce Buffer read the final “No Contest” decision. It was yet another blooper during this interesting fight card.

All in all, we'll be waiting for Dana White to address this fight and what may happen moving forward. We can imagine that both fighters would be willing to run the fight back as neither guy got a definite decision. Clearly, they were ready to throw down after the fight had been called, so expect this fight to happen again in the near future.