With UFC 294 approaching in late October, the league is busy making plans for its world-renowned fighters. Although the upcoming event will be hosted in Abu Dubai, Dana White has plans for a new exciting venue. The CEO wants to host a grandiose fight at the Las Vegas Sphere at The Venetian, per Pat McAfee.

The UFC plans a fight for the ages

Dana White is clear on his desire for the UFC to host fights at the new Las Vegas Sphere. Here is what he had to say via the Pat McAfee Show:

“Over the last few weeks, I have become obsessed with the Sphere. I went to see the U2 concert and I'm blown away by this venue. I want to [host a fight there on] Mexican Independence Day next September. I want to be the one to do the first live transmission out of the Sphere.”

White boldly claimed, “I will put on the greatest live combat sports event anybody has ever seen.”

"I have become obsessed with the Sphere in Vegas.. I'm blown away by this venue and I wanna do the first live transmission out of the Sphere.. I'm gonna put on the greatest combat sporting event anybody has ever seen" ~ @danawhite#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/m3zxpWcGze — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 12, 2023

Undoubtedly, UFC fans have something great to look forward to at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The league has a history of putting on great events, and Dana White will not disappoint with his next ambition.

For now, everyone is gearing up for UFC 294. Alexander Volkanovski will take on Islam Makhachev for the Lightweight Championship. Makhachev comes into the fight with 26 wins and just one loss, while Volkanovski has two losses, one of which came from Makhachev.

The UFC continues to impress with its stellar fighting events. It seems the Las Vegas Sphere will be the site of another historical event. Meanwhile, the world watches as greats prepare to do battle in Dubai.