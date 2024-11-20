ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo continues on the main card with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Wang Cong and Gabriella Fernandes. Cong made a statement in her UFC debut where she got the emphatic first-round knockout meanwhile, Fernandes got her first victory in her UFC career after a split-decision win her last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Wang-Fernandes prediction and pick.

Wang Cong (6-0) made her presence known in her UFC debut when she destroyed Victoria Leonardo in the first round landing an emphatic knockout blow. “The Joker” will look to remain unbeaten when she takes on Gabriella Fernandes this weekend at UFC Macau.

Gabriella Fernandes (9-3) had a rough start to her UFC career dropping each of her first two fights in the promotion to Jasmine Jasudavicius and Tereza Bleda. She was then able to finally right the ship and get obtain her first win inside the octagon when she defeated Carli Judice. Now, “Gabi” will look to derail the hype train of Wang Cong and get on her first winning streak of her UFC career when she steps inside the octagon this weekend.

Here are the UFC Macau Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Macau Odds: Wang Cong-Gabriella Fernandes Odds

Wang Cong: -900

Gabriella Fernandes: +600

Over 2.5 rounds: -175

Under 2.5 rounds: +135

Why Wang Cong Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Victoria Leonardo – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 4 (2 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Wang Cong is poised to remain unbeaten against Gabriella Fernandes at UFC Macau this weekend, showcasing her superior striking skills and momentum. The 32-year-old Chinese prospect has demonstrated remarkable potential since her UFC debut, most recently securing a first-round knockout victory over Victoria Leonardo in just 62 seconds. Wang's impressive striking prowess, combined with her ability to finish fights, gives her a significant edge over Fernandes. Her well-rounded skill set, including improved grappling abilities, will likely prove troublesome for her opponent throughout the fight.

While Fernandes possesses powerful striking, her struggles with grappling and questionable stamina make her vulnerable against a versatile fighter like Wang. The Brazilian's recent split decision win over Carli Judice exposed her limitations, particularly in the later rounds. Wang's experience fighting in high-pressure situations and her ability to adapt mid-fight will be crucial in exploiting these weaknesses. With the home crowd advantage in Macau and her superior technical skills, expect Wang to control the pace of the fight, potentially securing a stoppage victory or dominating decision win, further cementing her status as a rising star in the women's flyweight division.

Why Gabriella Fernandes Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Carli Judice – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (2 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Gabriella Fernandes is looking to secure the victory against Wang Cong at UFC Macau this weekend, leveraging her powerful striking and improved composure. The 31-year-old Brazilian fighter has shown significant growth since her UFC debut, most recently earning a split decision win over Carli Judice in June. Fernandes' dangerous striking power, is particularly evident when allowed to stand and trade. Her ability to land heavy shots could prove decisive against an opponent who has yet to face such a formidable striker in the UFC.

While Cong impressed in her promotional debut with a quick knockout, Fernandes' experience fighting top-tier competition has undoubtedly prepared her better for this matchup. Cong's previous opponents, including Victoria Leonardo, who is considered one of the lowest-ranked active flyweights, have not provided the same level of challenge that Fernandes has faced. The Brazilian's improved performance in her last fight, where she won the first two rounds on two of the three scorecards, demonstrates her ability to execute a solid game plan. Expect Fernandes to utilize her powerful striking to keep Cong at bay, potentially securing a knockout victory or outpointing her opponent to a hard-fought decision win.

Final Wang Cong-Gabriella Fernandes Prediction & Pick

This fight has the makings of being a barnburner between these two flyweight fighters. Wang Cong has shown that she has a ton of potential and she already has beaten the current flyweight champion in kickboxing back in the day meanwhile, Fernandes will be searching for her career-best performance this weekend against the surging Cong. While Fernandes is a decorated striker in Brazil it seems as if Cong is more fluent on the feet possessing more power and she also has the grappling to absolutely dominate this fight. Ultimately, things will look close early on until Cong finds her rhythm on the feet to then mix in the takedowns where she eventually finds the submission and finishes Fernandes for her seventh straight victory.

Final Wang Cong-Gabriella Fernandes Prediction & Pick: Wang Cong (-900), Under 2.5 Rounds (+135)