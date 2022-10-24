Warhammer 40k Darktide Classes Spotlight – Ogryn Skullbreaker

Warhammer 40k Darktide blesses us once more with a spotlight for one of their classes, the Ogryn Skullbreaker. Keep learning to learn more about the Orgryns and their role in the Imperium of Man.

The Ogryn is one of the game’s four Archetypes, the others being Zealot, Psyker, and Veteran. We’ve already discussed the Zealot Preacher and the Veteran Sharpshooter before. Now, it’s time for us to discuss another of Darktide’s classes, the Ogryn Skullbreaker.

Warhammer 40k Darktide Classes: Ogryn Skullbreaker

Ogryns are abhumans, subspecies of humanity that have their use in serving the Emperor of Mankind. They tower over ordinary human beings and are stronger, tougher, and more resilient than them as well. As such, Ogryns work in jobs that need extra muscles, such as manual labor and factory work. Some Ogryns, however, find their way to the Astra Militarum and serve as shock troops and bodyguards. On the battlefield, the Ogryn’s large frame and resistance to pain help in soaking bullets from the enemies that aim to take down the Empure. However, they don’t just serve as shields. Ogryns themselves are capable of dishing out punishment, be it through their large firearms, or with their even larger melee weapons.

Ogryns can be considered as the game’s tank class, as their huge frame and large HP pool allow them to take more damage than their smaller comrades. Not only that, Ogryns have the Tough Skin passive, which greatly reduces the toughness damage they take. This passive also reduces the amount of HP damage Ogryns take. Toughness, by the way, is what the game calls shields, which regenerate whenever players are near their teammates, or whenever they get a melee kill. Speaking of, Ogryns themselves have increased melee heavy attack damage, as well as increased toughness regeneration from melee kills. In short, Ogryns belong in the front line and shine brighter there.

To get to the front lines, Ogrysns don’t walk, instead, they rush there. The Ogryn Skullbreaker’s ability, Bull Rush, allows the Ogryn to charge forward and knock back any enemy they hit. After the charge, they have increased movement and attack speed for a while. This helps open up pathways for your team, as well as temporarily stun bosses your team will face. Once they are up close and personal, Ogryns can then swing their large melee weapons, capable of hitting multiple enemies at once. However, don’t expect Ogryns to only have melee weapons. When the need arises, Ogryns can also use firearms, specifically large shotguns and explosive weaponry. In a pinch, they can also throw grenades, albeit quite literally. Ogryns throw boxes of grenades, which don’t explode, but deal huge damage to anyone unlucky enough to be at the receiving end.

In short, Ogryns are designed to fight in the front line. Their main job is to soak damage for the team, and give its other members space to maneuver around. Their increased HP and toughness allow them to absorb more punishment and let them dish it out as well. While they have access to strong area-of-effect firearms, the Ogryn excels in melee combat. They can wield a variety of clubs, blades, and even shields. They can also carve a way forward for their team, and give them even more breathing space. If you want to be your group’s tank, then the Ogryn Skullbreaker is for you.

Warhammer 40k Darktide comes out on November 30, 2022, on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Players can pre-order the game now, and will be able to acess the pre-launch Beta period if they do. This Beta starts on November 17. 2022, and will last until the game’s launch.

