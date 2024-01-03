The president doesn't seem eager to replace humans with AI in animation.

The president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Sam Register, had some remarks on AI and more.

This all came to light during a panel for the Los Angeles Times about significant topics that have affected work in 2023, Cartoon Brew reports.

Sam Register remarks about using AI with animation

Register responded to the question of whether his companies were using AI.

“Animation is a visual medium,” he said. “But so far, I haven't seen anything AI can do visually that an artist doesn't do better currently.”

One of the panelists mentioned seeing storyboards that were AI-created.

The president responded, “As an animation studio, I just think it's important we protect the artists and the art form as long as we can. Because I think we should give jobs to people who really do that and so they can get their entry-level experience.”

Beyond AI, Register discussed having linear TV and streaming coexisting.

“As part of Warner Bros., we have lots of linear networks,” he said. “They're very profitable, and we're still selling great stuff to them. But we're also making sure there's a place that they will live also on streaming, so we're doing ambidextrous programming and selling.”

Finally, he had some comments about the rise of adult animation.

“We make everything from preschool to adult animation, and it's the kids that 6-to-11 core, that basically Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon and Disney all made their bones on,” the exec said. “That is disappearing. We're seeing a lot more YA and adult animation doing great. And we see a lot of younger content being produced. But it's that space in the middle, and it's not just streaming that's getting kids away from linear. It's YouTube, and it's Roblox.”

It's good to see Sam Register take steps to protect artists, even if AI is included in animation more so in the future. Hearing him say that AI isn't better than what humans produce is refreshing news for animators everywhere.