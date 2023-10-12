Netflix Animation's two upcoming projects won't be gracing TV screens as the streaming company prepares for a ‘restructuring.'

The first is an unannounced film called ‘Escape From Beverly Hills.' It will be soon up for purchase for other buyers. The second is ‘Tunga,' a film acquired by Netflix in 2019 from creator Godwin Jabangwe. It explores Shona culture mythology. It also centers on a young girl's journey to find a mythical city with elder spirits who can teach her to summon rain to save her community from a severe drought. “Tunga” will remain in development at Netflix.

Netflix contends that the reorganization will ensure a consistent volume of animated content. At the moment, Netflix is actively seeking external producers to achieve this goal.

In an exclusive write-up from Variety, the shakeup for Netflix Animation won't only shut down projects. But it will also lead to job cuts. While the exact number of job cuts remains unclear, Netflix confirmed the restructuring without offering further details.

Appointed Vice President of Netflix Animation Karen Toliver is working on a long-term strategy. According to the VP, it's to hopefully maintain a robust slate of Netflix animation projects.

As for the output deals with third-party producers, it's likely the streaming company will feature their animated works on the platform. The specifics of which type of companies or producers are onboard remain confidential.

Despite internal and external challenges, Netflix Animation had a successful year in 2023 for their projects. In fact, it won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature with “Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.”