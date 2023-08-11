Hot on the heels of Barbie's success, Warner Bros. is kicking into gear on its J.J. Abrams-produced Hot Wheels movie.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Warner Bros. is on the hunt for directors to helm the Hot Wheels film. They noted that the film doesn't even have a script yet. Additionally, the reason this search is allowed to commence is because the DGA negotiated a new contract with the AMPTP in June that would allow directors to continue negotiating with studios.

Warner Bros. is hoping to capitalize on the success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. The film grossed over $1 billion in just 17 days in theaters.

A Hot Wheels film has been in the works for years. There have been animated straight-to-DVD movies and series in the past, a live-action film has not been made yet. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions will produce the film.

J.J. Abrams has been quite over the past few years. He hasn't directed a feature film since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but he has been busy on the producing. Over the past few years, he has produced The Cloverfield Paradox, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Overlord, and Lou.

He made directorial debut with Mission: Impossible III in 2006. He would then direct the first two installments in the recent Star Trek series beginning with 2009's film. In 2011, he directed Super 8 before shifting to the galaxy far, far away with The Force Awakens, starting off the Disney sequel trilogy. He would then return to the franchise to end the trilogy with The Rise of Skywalker.