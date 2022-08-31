Warren Moon is a former American football quarterback who played as a professional for a whopping 23 years and is considered to be one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the NFL. Before joining the National Football League (NFL), he played for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League (CFL) for half a decade. There, he won multiple championships and most valuable player awards. After that, he joined the NFL and played for the Houston Oilers for the majority of his career. Warren Moon was as great as he was in the CFL, which is why he was inducted into both the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will be talking about Warren Moon’s net worth in 2022.

Net Worth $12 million Age 65 Salary Retired Sponsors Sports 1 Marketing, Wheaties, Bioexcellerator Sport American Football

Warren Moon’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $12 million

Warren Moon’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $12 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth .

Let us now learn more about the journey of the longtime quarterback and how he became one of the greatest undrafted talents of all time.

Harold Warren Moon was born on November 18, 1956, in Los Angeles, California to parents Harold and Pat Moon. He is the middle child and he had six sisters. His mother, Pat, was a nurse, and his father, Harold, was a laborer and he, unfortunately, died of liver disease when Warren was only seven.

Because of that, Warren learned how to cook, housekeep, iron, and sew to help take care of their family. Also, he decided that he can only play one sport in high school so that he can still work for the rest of the year to continue to help his family.

Warren Moon decided to play football as a quarterback because he discovered that he can throw a football harder, longer, and more accurately than anyone he knew.

He then joined Alexander Hamilton High School in the Castle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. He used the address of one of his mother’s friends so he can be admitted to the school which offers better academic and athletic opportunities compared to his neighborhood high school.

Warren Moon had limited playing time throughout his freshman and sophomore years. When he became a junior, he quickly took over as the varsity starting quarterback. By the time he was in his senior year, their team made the playoffs and he was named to the all-city team.

After graduating from high school, he attended West Los Angeles College where he became a record-setting quarterback. He then transferred to the University of Washington in Seattle where the offensive coordinator, Dick Scesniak, was adamant to sign him.

Throughout his three years of collegiate football, Warren Moon completed a total of 254 passes out of 520 attempts for 3,465 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Despite an impressive college career, Warren Moon was not highly rated by scouts and pundits alike. Because of that, he signed with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League six weeks before the NFL Draft. This would, albeit it not a ton, contribute to Warren Moon’s net worth in 2022.

Warren Moon quickly turned into a legend at Edmonton as he led the Eskimos to five straight Grey Cup victories from 1978 to 1982. In 1980 and 1982, he won the Grey Cup MVP award. He also became the first professional quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season during the 1982 campaign.

The following year, his last in the CFL, Moon threw for a league-record of 5,648 yards en route to becoming the league’s Most Outstanding Player. Unfortunately, the Eskimos barely made the playoffs.

After six years in the CFL, Warren Moon decided to go back home and join the NFL. In Canada, he passed for a total of 21,288 yards with 1,369 completions and 144 touchdown passes. In 2001, he was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Edmonton Eskimos Wall of Honor.

In 1984, the Houston Oilers acquired the services of Warren Moon. In his first season, he only led the team to 3 wins out of 16 games. Despite that, He threw for a franchise record 3,338 yards for 12 touchdowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Moon (@warrenmoon1)

Warren Moon was named to his first Pro Bowl in the 1988 season. The following year, he signed a five-year $10 million contract extension, which made him the highest-paid player at that time. In 1990, he led the league in passing yards with 4,689 yards to go along with a career-high 33 touchdowns.

He then broke his record the following year as he passed for 4,690 yards and 23 touchdowns. This makes him the 3rd player in NFL history, joining Dan Fouts and Dan Marino, as the only quarterbacks to pass for back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons as he joined Dan Fouts and Dan Marino.

Prior to the 1994 season, the Houston Oilers traded Warren Moon to the Minnesota Vikings. He left the Oilers as their franchise leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass attempts, and pass completions.

In his first season with the Vikings, he once again threw for back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons. Unfortunately, he only played in 8 games during the 1986 campaign because of a broken collarbone injury.

Warren Moon then signed with the Seattle Seahawks. In his first season with the club, he threw for a total of 3,678 yards with 25 touchdowns. He also made the Pro Bowl and was named the 1997 Pro Bowl MVP.

In 1999, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a backup. He only played a total of three games in two years with the Chiefs. In January 2001, Warren Moon announced his retirement from the game of football at the age of 44 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Moon (@warrenmoon1)

After 17 years in the NFL, Warren Moon passed for a career total of 49,325 yards to go along with 291 touchdowns and 3,988 completions. In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Warren Moon’s Accolades:

5x Grey Cup Champion (CFL)

2x Grey Cup MVP (CFL)

1983 CFL Most Outstanding Player

2x CFL Passing Yardage Leader

3x CFL Passing Touchdowns Leader

Member of the Edmonton Eskimos Wall of Honor

1984 PFWA All-Rookie Team

2x NFL Passing Yards Leader

1990 Second-team All-Pro

1989 NFL Man of the Year

1990 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

1990 NFL Passing Touchdowns Leader

9x Pro Bowler

Member of the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers Ring of Honor

Inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Only Player to be Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Canadian Football Hall of Fame

After his retirement, he became a broadcaster for the Seattle Seahawks on both TV and radio until 2017. He won his first Super Bowl ring in 2014 as a broadcaster for the Seahawks. Aside from his broadcasting work, he also mentored the first overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft , Cam Newton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Moon (@warrenmoon1)

Warren Moon has definitely left his legacy on the field as he is considered to be one of the greatest undrafted talents in NFL history. Despite not being able to win a Super Bowl as a player, he was able to maintain his dominance despite player 23 years of professional football. Not only that, but he also gave motivation to many aspiring athletes to not give up on their dreams even though the world is against them.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Warren Moon’s net worth in 2022?