The Golden State Warriors went from winning the NBA title last season to suffering a second-round loss against the Los Angeles Lakers this year. While the defeat is disappointing, what truly adds to the sting is the uncertainty surrounding their depth chart. Draymond Green holds a player option for the upcoming season, and Klay Thompson approaches the final year of his contract. Meanwhile, Steph Curry’s age and salary raise concerns. Here we will look at the three trades that the Warriors can make to help Curry after their playoff loss.

Just a year ago, the Warriors celebrated their vision with a championship parade. However, this season ended prematurely in Hollywood, departing from their usual standards of success.

Under Coach Kerr, the team experienced their first playoff loss to a Western Conference opponent. This broke their impressive record of winning at least one road game in 28 consecutive playoff series. Key moments in Game 1 and Game 4 proved decisive in their conference semifinals defeat.

Sure, Curry had outstanding performances throughout the season and playoffs. Still, it is crucial for him to evaluate areas for improvement and express his input in the team’s pursuit of returning to championship contention. This may involve seeking a complementary offensive weapon or addressing defensive needs. That’s true even with existing players like Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Green, and Kevon Looney.

The front office and management must critically assess their strategies, as their initial timeline plan did not yield the desired results. Moving forward, the primary focus should be on building a roster that maximizes Curry’s chances of winning another championship. This process has already begun, with players like Gary Payton II making an impact. Additionally, there is the anticipation of Wiggins contributing more significantly next season.

Now let’s look at the three trades that the Warriors can make after their playoff loss.

3. Anfernee Simons

After five seasons, it seems that the Portland Trail Blazers are ready to part ways with Anfernee Simons. With the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, acquired after the San Antonio Spurs won the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, Portland has an opportunity to obtain an elite wing player. There is a possibility that Simons could be included in a trade package alongside the pick to provide Damian Lillard with much-needed support in the competitive Western Conference. Although nothing is certain at this point, the organization has been making efforts to build a strong supporting cast for star guard Damian Lillard.

Simons played a crucial role for the Blazers last season, averaging 20 points per game for the first time in his career. The fifth-year guard posted impressive numbers of 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 62 games during the 2022-23 season. As the Blazers explore trade possibilities involving Simons and their third pick, the front office has several other players to consider in the offseason. This may include the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga.

If ever, Simons would be a complementary addition to the Warriors. We think he’d surely be an upgrade over Poole. That said, the Blazers would certainly want more in return in addition to Kuminga.

Despite the Orlando Magic’s spirited performance this season, their journey from a scrappy team to a genuine contender could be a lengthy process. This timeline might not align with the career stage of Gary Harris. He will turn 29 before the 2023-24 campaign begins. In the event that Harris becomes available on the trade market, the Warriors should take advantage of the opportunity.

Harris would be an ideal complement to Curry in the backcourt. He has great defensive prowess and long-range shooting ability. He understands his role on the court, excelling in defense and in the perimeter throughout the season. In fact, Harris carries impressive shooting percentages of 45.0 percent from the field, 43.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 90.0 percent from the free-throw line. Harris possesses the qualities that can contribute to team success. Joining a contender would give him a better chance to make a significant impact than remaining with the Magic in their rebuilding phase.

Acquiring OG Anunoby would likely stretch the Warriors’ trade budget to its limits. That said, he can seamlessly fit within Kerr’s system. This should make him a worthwhile investment. Anunoby has showcased his versatility as a defender. He can guard speedy point guards, challenge bigs, and shut down scorers of all types.

Offensively, Anunoby will thrive on the drive-and-kick opportunities generated within the Warriors’ system. He has demonstrated his ability to knock down catch-and-shoot threes at an impressive 40.5 percent clip. In fact, he averages 1.9 makes per game. Furthermore, he continues to expand his offensive repertoire, displaying the capability to create his own shot when needed.

Having both Anunoby and Wiggins in the same wing rotation would provide the Warriors with a formidable defensive duo while maintaining floor spacing for Curry’s offensive exploits. Of course, acquiring Anunoby would come at a significant cost, potentially involving a player like Jonathan Kuminga and then some in a trade package. Still, the potential payoff justifies the investment for the Warriors.