At some point, every NBA organization goes through dramatic changes. As good as the Golden State Warriors were from 2015-19, winning three titles in this span, this organization still saw superstar forward Kevin Durant depart for the Brooklyn Nets following a torn Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals. This offseason, change has once again impacted this generation's NBA dynasty, as Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks in free agency after 13 years with Golden State.

Even though the Warriors have been one of the league's most successful franchises, maintaining stability and building a true championship contender is by no means an easy task. Aside from Durant and now Thompson leaving, the Warriors have seen several assistant coaches leave in recent years, notably Mike Brown becoming the head coach of the Sacramento Kings a couple of years ago. Bob Myers stepping down from his role atop the front office and leaving the organization has also had a dramatic impact on the direction the Warriors find themselves trending in.

Despite all of these changes, owner Joe Lacob remains fixated on one thing and one thing only: hanging another championship banner in Chase Center before Stephen Curry retires.

There had been a lot of random rumors flying around this offseason suggesting that Curry may look elsewhere besides the Warriors, which was laughable due to the two-time MVP constantly stating he doesn't see himself wearing any other team's jersey. Once he returned from Paris, France, with a gold medal in hand after leading Team USA, Curry received a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension, keeping him with Golden State through the 2026-27 season. Curry is now under contract for the same length as Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, both of which own player options for the 2026-27 season.

The idea of remaining championship contenders in the Western Conference is still very relevant. Although the Warriors did not want to see Thompson in another team's jersey, losing him and Chris Paul allowed general manager Mike Dunleavy and Golden State's front office to get creative and add key secondary talents like Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson.

With more depth and proven scorers, the Warriors certainly look like a better team on paper entering the 2024-25 season than they did last year. But the idea of winning is always at the forefront of everyone's mind associated with the Warriors' front office and ownership, which is why the team made a serious push for nine-time All-Star Paul George before he opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. If a trade had been agreed upon, perhaps Thompson would have remained with the franchise in order to make one last championship push.

Once trade talks fell apart with the Clippers, Golden State quickly turned their attention to another All-Star forward in the Western Conference, one who would immediately fill a hole the team has had in their frontcourt for quite some time. Lauri Markkanen was the Warriors' top trade target this summer, league sources told ClutchPoints, as his abilities would've immediately provided this organization with the perimeter scoring and rebounding needed.

The Warriors were unable to land George or Markkanen, two All-Star talents that would've immediately propelled this organization back to the top of the West playoff picture. Now, instead of question marks surrounding the talent on this roster and their ability to get back to the playoffs, the only question league personnel are asking about the Warriors is — When will Golden State make a big trade for another star?

There is a widespread belief among league personnel that the Warriors will be aggressive in their pursuit of another All-Star to pair with Curry and Draymond Green during the 2024-25 season, which means the clock has already started ticking. Between now and the trade deadline on February 6, several superstars will hear their names connected to the Warriors, starting with both LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Possible reunions for Warriors

This summer, Curry teamed up with LeBron and Durant in order to help Team USA claim gold at the 2024 Olympics. For Curry, this was his first chance to win a gold medal, as he had not participated in the Olympics prior due to the Warriors' long seasons and NBA Finals runs. Alongside two of his best friends in the league, Curry finally added that coveted gold medal to his trophy collection.

As a result of these three legends teaming up in France, plenty of rumors have emerged regarding whether or not any of them would leave their current teams in order to play with one another. Curry isn't leaving the Warriors, which now draws questions to James and Durant.

The Los Angeles Lakers have really struggled to prove that they are real title threats since winning their 17th championship in 2020. There have been inconsistencies with Anthony Davis' health, and the Lakers have been passive when it comes to making big moves on the trade market and in free agency. At the same time, they did recently hire JJ Redick in place of Darvin Ham, and Los Angeles selected Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

James is still the face of the franchise and heading into his 22nd NBA season, which is why there is reason to believe that he will finish his career in purple and gold. Then again, the overwhelming belief among league personnel is that LeBron wants to retire after his 23rd NBA season in order to match the iconic No. 23 jersey he's worn throughout his basketball career. Is it possible that James would jump ship and want to leave the Lakers if things don't get well for this franchise during the 2024-25 season?

It is realistic for James to opt out of his contract again and choose where he would want to play in what many believe would be his final NBA season. However, Redick is a good friend of LeBron's, and he has earned the legend's respect through the years with his ventures as an analyst in his post-playing career. Bronny also plays a big role in LeBron staying with Los Angeles, as playing alongside his son has always been James' intention.

The idea of LeBron being a legitimate trade candidate for the Warriors is notable and worth discussing. But it would be hard to fathom the soon-to-be 40-year-old truly requesting a trade to Golden State before February. So much would have to go wrong in the span of three or four months, making the possible team-up of Curry and James in the NBA more fantasy than reality.

Much of the same could be said for Durant, as it translates to him being a viable trade candidate for the Warriors during the 2024-25 season. Durant wanted to go to the Phoenix Suns after things went south with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is still a strong belief in Phoenix that they can win the Western Conference. After all, the trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal has a chance to be the best-scoring trio in the league when they are healthy. Unfortunately, that was the problem during the 2023-24 season, as the Suns never seemed to have a clean bill of health.

With the additions of Tyus Jones, Monte Morris, Mason Plumlee, and rookie Ryan Dunn, there is reason to believe that the Suns can legitimately contend for a top-four spot in the Western Conference standings. Much like LeBron, Durant has everything that he needs in Phoenix, so why would he want to request a trade back to the Warriors?

The idea of playing alongside Steph again certainly carries its advantages, but Durant has batted heads with Draymond Green countless times through the years, both during and after his time with the Warriors. Not to mention, Durant was and would once again be the second thought in Golden State since Curry is the franchise.

Both Durant and James are prime, ideal trade candidates for the Warriors at this juncture, yet a scenario to pursue either star features numerous roadblocks that can't be overcome right now. Anything can happen and things change in the NBA on the fly. Never say never, but it is highly unlikely either LeBron or KD will actually request a trade.

All-Stars in sour and uncertain positions

The next grouping of stars that are undoubtedly on the Warriors' radar as far as contending for a championship go are big names in uncertain spots. It takes a lot to be a championship contender in the NBA, and rosters are constantly changing. All-Star players tend to get impatient when their team struggles, which leads to thoughts and rumors about their potential departures.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves are three playoff-caliber organizations that are all in very different positions right now. However, the one constant that exists with all three of these teams is that they have star players on their rosters who each present reason to believe there is doubt regarding their long-term futures.

Kawhi Leonard is the name to discuss regarding the Clippers for numerous reasons. With George's departure from LA this offseason, the Clippers have taken things in a new direction. Leonard and James Harden remain, yet the vast majority of this roster now features key secondary talents like Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, Derrick Jones Jr., and Nic Batum.

There is reason to believe that this team can succeed without George. At the same time, there is also reason to believe the Clippers are destined to take a step back. In doing so, Kawhi's future now becomes a major question mark since he recently turned 33 and has continued to battle injuries throughout the years.

In January, Leonard signed a three-year, $152 million contract extension with the Clippers, keeping him under contract with the team through the 2026-27 season. Steve Ballmer and the Clippers have no desire to trade Kawhi at this time, and there has been nothing to suggest he is wanting to leave the organization.

The other obstacle regarding the Warriors possibly having interest in Leonard is his hefty $49.2 million salary for the 2024-25 season, a mark Golden State would have a hard time matching without completely unraveling their roster. As far as what the Warriors need, Kawhi is certainly the type of player who fits the description of what this team lacks on the wing. Between his offensive and defensive versatility, Leonard joining the Warriors instantly creates another championship scenario for Golden State.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Heat are in a similar position as the Clippers. Although Miami didn't see a star depart this offseason like George and the Clippers, the Heat have been unable to live up to the hype surrounding them in recent years after making the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. More importantly, there seems to be some rifts forming between Jimmy Butler and management.

Butler has been the leader in Miami since he was acquired by the team in 2019. Over his five seasons with the Heat, he has taken the organization to the Finals on two different occasions. Not to mention, the Heat have also made the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last five seasons.

At 35 years old, Butler is still a very impactful two-way player who understands what it takes to win at the highest level possible. The problem Miami faces with their superstar is that he can opt out of his contract following the 2024-25 season. Given that Butler has been injured in recent years, Pat Riley has been unwilling to talk about an extension for his star player, which has led to rumors about whether Butler will want to seek another opportunity late in his career.

Of course, the one team being linked to Butler is the Warriors, yet there are mixed reviews on this matter. The Warriors did not hold meaningful trade conversations surrounding Butler this offseason, sources said, nor has the Heat star requested a trade. This is more of a scenario to keep an eye on and see how it unfolds leading up to the trade deadline because should Miami fail to meet expectations yet again and struggle to begin the 2024-25 season, then there will be real conversations being had about if Riley will move Butler for value.

From the Warriors' perspective, Butler supplies the scoring and playoff knowledge needed to make another title push with Curry and Green. He is also a very unselfish player, which would bode well for his fit in Golden State since Curry is the team's primary scoring option. Both from a skill and personality perspective, Butler seems like a very strong but underrated target for the Warriors to keep an eye on this season. Again, money could wind up being a problem here, as Butler's $48.7 million contract for this season is hard to maneuver around when it comes to trade talks.

The Clippers and Heat are two teams that may be trending down right now, so why are the Timberwolves also included in this conversation? Well, Karl-Anthony Towns has long heard his name connected to the trade block, and he will once again be tied to some trade chatter around the league due to the direction of the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals and a 56-win season last year. There is no reason to believe that the Timberwolves are wanting to change anything about the team they believe can truly contend for a title. However, long-term costs are going to start becoming a problem for this organization, and it is only a matter of time before the Wolves cut ties with one of their key talents in order to maintain flexibility, especially with how harsh the first and second tax apron rules can be.

Towns is entering the first season of a four-year, $220 million contract that will see him make an annual average value of $55 million. The Timberwolves are already paying Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels, which raises questions about Towns' long-term future with the team he was drafted first overall by in 2015.

Nobody should expect this to happen right now given all of the success this franchise has found, not to mention new ownership taking over, but the Timberwolves will need to make a decision on Towns in the coming years. Golden State has long needed a stretch big man with Towns' skills, which is why he would be a prime trade candidate for the Warriors.

East MVP candidates on Warriors' radar

If there are two names that are heavily linked to the Warriors and their future plans regarding the trade market, not including LeBron and Durant, it is Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Prior to Giannis inking a massive three-year, $175.4 million contract extension in 2023, there was a ton of discussion about suitors lining up for the Greek star. The Warriors, no surprise to anyone, were at the forefront of rumors about Antetokounmpo, and the organization's desire to pursue the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has not dissipated.

Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the league, and he can be the face of any team for at least the next decade since he is still only 29 years old. Along with potentially winning a title next to Curry, the idea is that Giannis would usher in a new era of Warriors basketball, one where he would become the focal point and the team could build around him for many years to come. After all, the idea of joining one of the most successful franchises in the NBA, as well as having many business ventures presented to him in the San Francisco area, would be very appealing to Antetokounmpo and his future of building a long-term, sustainable brand.

The Warriors' dream scenario is finding a way to trade for Antetokounmpo. Curry is the only player who would be off limits in trade talks for the Bucks star, and if frustrations in Milwaukee continue to mount with Doc Rivers on the sidelines, a path will start to become clear for Antetokounmpo hitting the trade market, which would instantly become the biggest possible move in NBA history since LeBron James took his talents to South Beach in 2010.

At the same time, the Bucks don't see Giannis leaving any time soon. The star has remained committed to Milwaukee, and the Bucks recently pulled off a major move to land Damian Lillard last offseason. Antetokounmpo has not signaled that he is frustrated by any means, and his focus entering the 2024-25 season is to win another championship with the team that drafted him. But keep in mind that the Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs each of the last two seasons. Another first-round exit will surely create more rumors, which always tend to have a little bit of truth tied to them.

Embiid is another MVP that the Warriors have been monitoring closely over the last couple of years. Similar to the Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers have failed to make anything happen in the postseason over the last handful of seasons, resulting in internal frustrations mounting. That is one of the main reasons the Sixers went out and gambled on Paul George this offseason. With George next to Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers' only goal is to make the NBA Finals and dethrone the Boston Celtics at the top of the East. Should they fail to do so, Embiid's situation becomes a little less clear for Philadelphia.

As of right now, Embiid has three more years left on his current contract, including the 2024-25 season. However, he owns a $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season that he will more than likely wind up opting out of due to the league's cap numbers and revenue only set to increase exponentially moving forward. This means that Embiid's time in Philadelphia is nearing a key inflection point.

Things may remain the same for Embiid, and he will simply receive a new, long-term contract from Philadelphia in the coming years. But the idea of truly starting fresh and going to the Western Conference to contend for a title, especially if he is unable to even reach the Eastern Conference Finals in Philadelphia, is going to be an appealing idea for Embiid to consider. Next to Curry, a player who just helped him win a gold medal in the Olympics, Embiid could find his next home where he would be appreciated and elevated to new heights instead of contently criticized and critiqued.

While unlikely to happen this season, Embiid possibly being on the move is a very real scenario to consider. It is very much worth discussing Embiid's long-term future with the 76ers at this point, which is why the Warriors continue to lurk in the shadows, evaluating all of their options to bring in a superstar talent that can help usher in a new era with Curry and Green nearing retirement.