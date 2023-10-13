The Golden State Warriors are 11 days away from their first regular season game with Chris Paul on the team. On October 24th, Chris Paul will make his Golden State debut versus the Phoenix Suns, his former team.

Ahead of the Warriors second preseason game, Golden State's biggest offseason addition spoke on the transition to the Warriors, calling it “seamless.”

“I'm being serious, this seems so simple,” Paul said on the Dubs Talk podcast. “I got 19 years of experience. The game hadn't changed unless they started shooting with something different. I feel like what I've been fortunate is this isn't my first time changing teams. It's not the first time I've heard outside noise, so every time I change teams, everyone says ‘it's not gonna work,'” via NBC Sports Warriors.

CP3 explains to @itszenakeita why he believes the fit with the Dubs has been seamless Full interview in the latest Dubs Talk: https://t.co/CfDcAK994n pic.twitter.com/iBi049nwpf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 13, 2023

This transition is great news for the Warriors as Golden State starts their journey for a fifth championship in the Steve Kerr-Steph Curry era. The 12x All-Star has been one of the top players over the past couple decades, but has yet to win a championship. Joining the Warriors could be his best shot.

Chris Paul joins the team after the Warriors traded Jordan Poole in exchange for the 38-year-old veteran. This is Paul's sixth team after he's previously played for the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors still have four preseason games remaining before the regular season begins. They'll face the Los Angeles Lakers for a second time, the Sacramento Kings twice and the San Antonio Spurs.