Chris Paul has gone up against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference playoffs various times through the years. He's not only played against them in the first round of the playoffs, but he's seen Golden State in the Western Conference Semifinals and Finals as a member of the Houston Rockets.

This rivalry between Paul and the Warriors is no longer though, as Paul ended up joining the team during one of the offseason's biggest trades. First dealt from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards, the future Hall of Fame point guard was then traded to Golden State in exchange for a package centered around Jordan Poole.

Paul, who has gone at it with Draymond Green and the Warriors through the years, now enters what could realistically be the final chapter of his illustrious career, especially if he is able to win a championship in San Francisco this season.

Recently appearing on a recent episode of “Dubs Talk,” NBC Sports Bay Area's Zena Keita spoke with Green about his new teammate, questioning if Paul will be able to fit in with the Warriors.

“Number one is his demeanor, his approach. Like you said, he's won a lot, he wants to win, he is a winner. I think it starts there,” Green said of Paul. “You're combining winners. That's always a good thing. People that don't win question combining winners because they don't know what it takes to win… I'd much rather link with a winner because they have winning ways. They understand winning. I don't have to teach you winning ways.

“Sometimes, you have to teach a loser winning ways, and it might not work. So I think for us, we identify, and we know Chris [Paul] is a winner.”

While he may not have a championship on his resume, Paul is absolutely a winner as Green alluded to. In 1,214 career games, all of which he has started in, the 38-year-old point guard has gone 784-430 overall. A near 65 percent win percentage is pretty impressive, especially considering the fact that this success spans over the course of 18 different NBA seasons.

Whether it was in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Houston, Oklahoma City or Phoenix, Paul has always been able to put his team in a winning situation because of the fact that he is one of the greatest point guards of all time. The Warriors understand what it is like to play against Paul in big situations, which is why Green and the rest of the team is confident that he will fit their style of play.

“We've battled Chris. We know what that's like to be in a foxhole against Chris,” Green continued. “To step into that foxhole with Chris. Well, stepping in against him wasn't fun, so I can imagine stepping in with him would be a lot more fun, and I'm looking forward to it.

“When you can add a guy that has the respect around the league that Chris Paul has, that has the resume that Chris Paul has, and the basketball knowledge, and the will to win that Chris Paul has, that's a positive for any team.”

Regardless of what NBA fans and Warriors fans think, this organization is confident in and knows that Paul can make a positive difference in their championship pursuit. This team always finds themselves in a position to contend for a title at the end of the year, which is why having a stabilizer like CP3 at the point guard position makes them even better than they have been.