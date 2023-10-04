Is this Chris Paul's last chance to win an NBA title?

The star point guard was traded to the Golden State Warriors after three seasons with the Phoenix Suns. The 12x All-Star and member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team has accomplished a ton during his 18-year career, but he has yet to win an NBA championship.

Joining the Warriors should give Paul improved odds at a title. Golden State has won four championships in the Steve Kerr era with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. They most recently won one in 2022, which will provide Paul hope as he joins a proven title contender.

According to Stephen A. Smith, Paul needs to capitalize as this could be his last chance. Smith said, “If [Chris Paul] can't do it now, he ain't gonna get it done. He's one of the great point guards in NBA history, top five or six all time, I've said it before and I'll say it again. I don't know if they're going to win this year, but this is his best shot,” via ESPN First Take.

Chris Paul has not stated when he plans to retire, but at 38-years-old, he only has a limited amount of time to earn a title before his career is up. The good news for Paul is he joins a Warriors squad whose top three stars in Curry, Thompson and Green are also in their 30s and feeling the urgency to win another title before its too late for them as well.

Paul will make his debut on the Warriors during the preseason. The Warriors preseason begins on October 7th when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers.