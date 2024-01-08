It was an ugly game from the start for the Warriors.

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors suffered perhaps their most embarrassing loss of the season at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The Raptors jumped out to a 28-14 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. After the game, Kerr spoke about how the Warriors were unable to recover from the early haymakers Toronto threw.

“We got punched in the mouth right away,” Kerr said during the post-game press conference. “They just took it to us. It was an ugly, really ugly first half… We were too far behind to really make the full run.”

The Raptors put together a stellar second quarter, where they outscored the Warriors 40-21. They ended the first half with a 76-49 advantage. Toronto's 76 points marked the most points the Warriors have given up in a half this season.

As Kerr mentioned, the Warriors made a run in the third quarter and trimmed the lead to as low as nine points after Jonathan Kuminga made a pair of freethrows with under a minute left in the period. However, Toronto answered with a quick 5-0 run to end the quarter to bring the lead back up to 14 points entering the fourth.

Klay Thompson was the lone bright spot for Golden State as Stephen Curry struggled with his shot throughout the evening. Thompson scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Curry, meanwhile, scored just nine points and failed to make a three-pointer for the second time in a couple of weeks.

With the loss, the Warriors are now 17-19 and find themselves back outside of the play-in tournament picture.