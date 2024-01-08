Warriors star Stephen Curry had an unflinching assessment of what ailed them in their blowout loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors, despite losing Chris Paul to an injury that would keep him out for the next four to six weeks, received a bit of good news when news of Draymond Green's imminent return to the hardwood broke. For a team that has had plenty of defensive issues, this is something that will be music to Stephen Curry and company's ears. Moreover, on Sunday night, they had a very winnable game at home when they took on a Toronto Raptors team that's likely to trade Pascal Siakam.

Alas, the hits kept on coming for a Warriors team that has seen its fair share of issues reach a boiling point over the weekend. They simply did not look right on either end of the floor, and even Curry, as dependable an offensive focal point as he is, seems to have caught the bug that's been ailing the Dubs in that facet of the game. In a 133-118 loss to the Raptors that was not as close as the score line would indicate, Curry dropped a whopping nine points on 2-14 shooting.

This performance is just emblematic of the Warriors' problems, which Draymond Green's return alone won't be fixing. The Dubs usually take after Stephen Curry's energy, and their lackluster start meant that they dug themselves a hole that was simply too deep to overcome.

“We got punk’d from the jump. Not the way you wanna come out. Yeah, it was a rough one,” Curry said in his postgame presser, via 95.7 The Game on Twitter (X).

Steph Curry: “We got punk’d from the jump… It was a rough one.” pic.twitter.com/HKMkx114Zx — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 8, 2024

Stephen Curry then added that the Warriors' early-game miscues and the Raptors' unflinching desire to make the Dubs pay for their mistakes contributed to an overall demoralizing first-half in which the Warriors found themselves down by 27 heading into the halftime intermission.

“We had a weird turnover that set the tone, really. And then every time they get a stop, they kinda ran right back at us. Took advantage of some size advantage,” Curry added.

With there being a month to go before the trade deadline passes, there is still time for the Warriors to rectify the issues plaguing the team, giving Stephen Curry the requisite personnel for this fading dynasty to mount one last run.