By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors have had a tumultuous season thus far. But all things considered, the fact that the focus has been on the shaky basketball product and not chemistry issues has been a huge win given the team was rocked by a punch – one thrown by Draymond Green on Jordan Poole.

While the issue feels like ages ago at this point, it was all the NBA airwaves could talk about after it happened. Many highlighted the radio silence from Draymond Green in the moment, who dubbed himself the “New Media” with his podcast, and wondered if he’d ever post his raw emotions following the altercation with Poole.

It’s been several months, but the Warriors star finally addressed his silence in the days following the incident. Green revealed that he did record an episode on the matter, but after listening to it decided to scrap the entire thing for being “unremorseful and distasteful,” based on his recent episode of The Draymond Green Show (Transcription via Bill Difilippo of Uproxx):

“If I’m being 100 percent honest, Jackson and I, we recorded an episode right after,” Green said at the 1:37 mark of the above video. “And I know everyone was looking for it, everyone wanted to hear it, and quite frankly, I wanted to allow you to hear the chance to hear what I had to say, I wanted to allow you the chance to take a trip in my mind and just, maybe, understand more.”

“I didn’t like my tone, I didn’t like the things I said, I didn’t like the way it came out,” Green explained. “I didn’t like … if you’re not careful, it almost comes off as unremorseful and distasteful, 100 percent distasteful, but also, fast.”

Ultimately, it was probably for the best for Draymond Green to stay quiet on the matter. It was unlikely anything good would come out of trying to diffuse the situation with emotions still running hot.