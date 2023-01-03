Klay Thompson looked like the Klay of old on Monday night. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard poured in 54 points and provided the scoring punch they needed to survive a double-overtime scare against the Atlanta Hawks.

Just as Klay has always operated, he didn’t force his baskets and got his points within the flow of the game. Thompson spoke out on his mentality and letting the game come to him – which just so happened to yield his second-highest scoring output for his career.

“I don’t go into halftime thinking, ‘I must get 50 tonight.’ I just go out there and play my game,” said Klay Thompson after the win.

What wasn’t lost on Thompson was how much this mattered in terms of his recovery from his major injuries. One of his biggest inspirations, Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins, was also in the building. The two had a moment prior to the game bonding on their shared experience before Thompson showed Nique just how recovered and inspired he was with his play on the court.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Donovan Mitchell, Klay Thompson

Donovan Mitchell, Klay Thompson join history books with scoring bonanza

Colin Gallant ·

Klay Thompson, Warriors

Klay Thompson’s stern 6-word warning to NBA after dropping 54 points

Jack Winter ·

Klay Thompson, Warriors, Hawks

3 Warriors reactions to epic double overtime win over Hawks

Jack Winter ·

“It’s a huge accomplishment for myself. Absolutely big,” Klay Thompson continued. “Just seeing Dominique Wilkins before the game, talking to him, telling him how much of an inspiration he was to me coming back from an Achilles [tear] to average in the high 20s after a decade of playing. That inspired me to be myself.

“There were some hard days for me when I didn’t know this would be possible. To live it real-time, I’m just going to embrace the heck out of it.”