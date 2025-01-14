Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently shared his thoughts on Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during an episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. Green commented on a recent altercation involving Nurkic during the Suns' 98-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, which led to suspensions for Nurkic and two other players, Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington.

“I didn’t quite understand what was going on,” Green said, reflecting on the incident. “(The Suns) were about to play us the next day, and he just, out of nowhere, picked an argument and then swung.”

Nurkic received a three-game suspension following the altercation. Green expressed his surprise at the behavior and speculated about the possible reasons behind it.

“I hope that brother got the help he needs because. It was just, like, out of nowhere, like something’s wrong in life. He must be going through a really hard time in life to swing like that,” Green said. “Or maybe, possibly, he didn’t want to play against the team he was set to face the next day. That could be a thought.”

Draymond Green questions Jusuf Nurkic's behavior, calls for him to get help

Green also criticized Nurkic’s reaction to the incident, pointing out the Suns center’s subsequent actions on the court.

“It was just surprising to see him swing like that, and then get pushed on the ground, cry, start whining about it, and grab his face. I was really shocked,” Green said. “You can’t swing and then get pushed on the ground, grab your face, and cry about it. Once you swing, you’re the one who set the tone for what it is.”

Green and Nurkic have a history of contentious encounters, highlighted by a game last season when Green was ejected after committing a flagrant 2 foul on Nurkic in a December 12, 2023, matchup. That incident led to Green’s suspension for 12 games, further intensifying their competitive dynamic.

The Warriors and Suns have already faced off twice this season, splitting the matchups. The next chapter in their rivalry is set for January 31 at the Chase Center, with the game nationally televised on ESPN.

Green’s comments, delivered with his characteristic candor, shed light on the tension surrounding Nurkic, who has faced scrutiny for his actions on and off the court. “But that brother needs some help, and I hope he gets it,” Green concluded.

As the season progresses, the clash between these two teams could add to their growing rivalry, with Green and Nurkic at the center of the drama.