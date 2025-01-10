Leading up to the trade deadline, Jimmy Butler has been the most prominent name linked to the Golden State Warriors. However, it appears the Warriors have bigger targets in mind, figuratively and literally. According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Golden State will try to use their expiring contracts and remaining second-round draft assets to add a key frontcourt talent. Several names could be on the Warriors' radar with the annual trade deadline looming.

According to Siegel, Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Vucevic, Chris Boucher, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Nick Richards could all be options for Golden State. However, in recent weeks, Valanciunas and Vucevic have been heavily linked to the Warriors. Both centers can extend the offense to the perimeter, perfectly complimenting Golden State's offense. But which one is the better option for Golden State?

Which floor-spacing big should the Warriors target?

While either option makes sense for Golden State, Vucevic has a much higher upside with his All-Star pedigree. Vucevic is one of the best big men on this year’s market. He is averaging 20.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on career-high shooting efficiency.

The Warriors offense ranks 16th in offensive rating. Nikola Vucevic is among the few frontcourt players who could boost their scoring. His post skills would add a valuable layer to the team's offensive strategy. Additionally, his ability to stretch the floor would maintain the necessary spacing.

Vucevic excels at rebounding and creating scoring opportunities as a screener. These qualities make him an ideal fit for the Warriors’ style of play. However, Golden State may need to slow its tempo slightly to maximize its effectiveness.

While Vucevic's $21.0 million owed next season could deter some, it may not be the hardest thing for certain teams to talk themselves into as the trade deadline approaches. Considering the bonuses he can give Golden State on offense, the Warriors might want to pay the price to acquire Vucevic.

To clarify, the example considers trading players like Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, and Lindy Waters III, who have expiring contracts, to make the financial aspects of a deal more feasible. The question is whether the Chicago team would agree to this arrangement if it included two or three future second-round draft picks. Alternatively, what if the trade involved just one second-round pick or no draft capital at all but instead included 22-year-old Moses Moody in place of Payton?

Regardless of what they offer, Golden State has the pieces to make a swing for Vucevic. The price could be high, considering the Chicago center is having an All-Star-caliber season. But if Vucevic is who the Warriors desire, they'll pay whatever it takes to acquire him.