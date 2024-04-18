The Golden State Warriors lost their play-in game to the Sacramento Kings earlier this week and now fans and media are attempting to sort things through. The Warriors got dismal performances from Klay Thompson and Chris Paul in the final game as they combined for three points in 50 minutes of action. Could the Warriors' household name backcourt duo be headed overseas next season? Recent odds released by a betting establishment have shown that it may be possible after all.
The information was released amid Warriors' GM Mike Dunleavy breaking the silence on ominous Draymond Green and Klay Thompson predictions. A surprising team has been favored by the oddsmakers to acquire Steph Curry if the Dubs do decide to trade him.
Now, Paul and Thompson are getting the Vegas treatment, with surprising odds about their prospects for playing overseas next year.
Paul, Thompson Odds Released
The sportsbook Bovada released the odds which feature the two Golden State guards.
Top overseas team candidates to acquire the services of CP3 include Olympiacos, a Greek professional club based in Piraeus, Greece, Anadolu Efes S.K., based in Turkey, and Maccabi Tel Aviv, based in Israel. Bringing up the rear is Mets de Guaynabo, based out of Puerto Rico.
International odds have also been listed for the original Splash Brother Thompson.
Teams include FC Barcelona of Spain, Real Madrid, also of Spain, Monaco, and the GuangDong Southern Tigers out of China, coached by Du Feng.
Kerr, Curry Among Disappointed Warriors
Head Coach Steve Kerr and shooting guard legend Steph Curry are among the Dubs dignitaries who have been frustrated by recent events. Kerr said in a post-game press conference that it was ‘hard' to watch Thompson struggle so badly vs. the Kings in the Warriors' playoff game while Curry was spotted looking outside of his usual self sitting on the bench.
Steve Kerr and Steph Curry have led the Warriors to the glory of four NBA championships. Now the hard part begins: rebuilding a former contender into a championship caliber team with the team's playoff championship window rapidly closing and the Warriors on the outside of the playoffs looking in.