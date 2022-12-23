By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career a couple of months ago after getting into it with Phoenix Suns stud Devin Booker. Thompson was heavily criticized for his antics, which also included some rather contentious comments from Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who said that he doesn’t believe Klay would ever be able to recapture his All-Star form again.

For his part, Thompson couldn’t help but clap back at Barkley by admitting that the latter’s criticism “hurt his heart.” It was an honest confession from the Warriors star who revealed how much he was affected by Barkley’s supposed truth bomb.

At this point, Thompson admits that he regrets even responding to Barkley’s statements:

“Yeah, man, I’m mad I even addressed that,” Thompson said, via Howard Beck of SI. “It’s like, only time will tell. I just gotta hoop and let the talkers talk. Like, what else do I got to prove, man? At this point, it’s all gravy, playing with house money.”

Klay Thompson has been through a lot of adversity in his career and he has been able to resurface. He may no longer be the player he once was before suffering two major injuries in two years, but in his mind, Thompson believes that he still has what it takes to recapture his old form. Right now, he’s just going to let the naysayers do their thing as he focuses all of his energy on getting back to his old self. After all, there is no better way to prove the haters wrong than by letting his game do the talking.