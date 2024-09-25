Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are going their separate ways. It's going to be weird to see Thompson in a white, blue and black no. 31 jersey. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be playing without the third member of their Big Three as they try to steer the Dubs back into title contention.

The fallout between Thompson and the Warriors was a massive bummer — one of the most fun players in the NBA and a long-time star for one of the best teams in league history just being discarded. The feelings may be iffy between the two sides now but Golden State, even if it couldn’t come to better terms to end Thompson's stint in The Bay, wants to see him prosper.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard that he hopes a fresh start with a new team can rejuvenate Thompson.

“I think by the end of the year, I think Klay knew for his own sake that he wanted to leave. I’m happy for him,” Kerr said, via the San Francisco Standard. “I really think this will be a great move…I think sometimes a career change, a late-career change, can refresh and recharge you. I’m hoping Klay can move on from the injuries psychologically and emotionally, which I think he struggled to do here, frankly. I think a fresh start is great for him. I think it could be good for us.”

Steve Kerr hopes Klay Thompson gets “refreshed” by joining new team

Kerr mentioned that a sharpshooter like Thompson works perfectly with the Mavs' ball-dominant stars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He should indeed get plenty of great looks from the two stars, who will benefit from his fantastic shooting abilities. Even as he exits his prime years, Thompson's floor-spacing will stress defenses.

With a new supporting cast highlighted by Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton, plus hopeful internal improvement from Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the Warriors are looking to remain competitive in the final years with Curry and Green.