Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors saw their season come to an end after losing 121-110 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 on Wednesday night. However, this happened to them without their franchise star Stephen Curry.

Curry injured his hamstring during the first half of Game 1 in the series. The hamstring strain sidelined him through Games 2 to 5, effectively leaving the Warriors without the heart of their offense.

Green reflected on the series loss after Game 5. He said the team has been in situations where the opponent's best player was hurt, so he will not think of the situation regarding if Curry did not suffer his injury during the series.

“On the flip side you can't say we would have won if Steph hadn't got hurt. No we've been on the other side of that. So respect it when it don't go your way… Unfortunately on this side luck wasn't our side and Steph got hurt… Take the good with the bad. The Minnesota Timberwolves ended our season and beat us regardless of who was on the floor,” Green said.

What's next for Draymond Green, Warriors

Despite what Draymond Green says, it is still a tough way for the Warriors to go without having Stephen Curry on the court.

As the Warriors' star core of Curry, Green and Jimmy Butler III gets older, it is clear that the team's title window is getting shorter with each passing year. The team's chances against the Timberwolves would have been better if Curry was available. Instead of their opponents putting a lot of defensive pressure on the entire team, their attention would mostly shift to Curry as it would have helped his teammates in the process.

Nonetheless, Golden State can't chance what happened as they now enter the offseason with issues to address. With Curry's absence, they went through periods of inconsistent scoring and shooting as they will need a player who can help orchestrate the offense while putting the ball in the hoop.

They would also benefit by pursuing veterans who can provide balance and mentor the younger players on the squad. Golden State has the star trio of Curry, Green and Butler under contract for two more years. In other words, they must do everything possible to surround them with the best talent possible.