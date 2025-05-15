The Golden State Warriors built their dynasty on the backs of their stars. However, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry are the only players that remain from the team's 2015 championship. After a 121-110 Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves ended a series full of drama for the Warriors and eliminated them. Afterwards, Green answered a question about what the team plans to do this offseason.

The Warriors have pieces to create an attractive package if they decide to pursue a star, including Jonathan Kuminga. The young wing proved himself in the second round after Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1. He is the centerpiece of a potential Golden State offer to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Green didn't say no to his team adding a fourth star to their lineup, according to ESPN writer Ohm Youngmisuk. The former Defensive Player of the Year trusts his front office to give the team their best chance to win.

“Asked if Warriors need another star or more complementary pieces, Draymond Green said Warriors are set up to go whichever route and Mike Dunleavy will make right decision,” said Youngmisuk. “He notes adding 4th star doesn't always work. But he said if one is available, always good to take ‘a peek.'”

Golden State made a big move at this year's trade deadline, adding Jimmy Butler. Unfortunately for them, “Playoff Jimmy” couldn't make up for the loss of Curry. After winning Game 1, the Warriors lost four straight and head into the offseason with big questions.

Golden State attempted a “two timeline” strategy in previous years centered around James Wiseman, but it didn't work. Now, the team has an interesting combination of veterans and young star centered around Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. The former played better for the Warriors as the second round went on, increasing his potential trade value.

If Golden State wants to contend for one last title in the Curry era, adding another star like Antetokounmpo to their roster could be their only option.