The Golden State Warriors were sent home in the second round of the NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors put forth a good effort, but without Stephen Curry on the floor, they struggled to compete. Draymond Green and the rest of Golden State's roster could not survive offensively without the former MVP.

As they enter a crucial offseason, ESPN's Shams Charania revealed what general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s offseason checklist is. According to him, the Warriors will be looking for a playmaking wing or center to slot next to the “Big 3” of Curry, Green, and Jimmy Butler.

"The Warriors will be incredibly aggressive in the marketplace to go find help to continue to retool around their Big 3… their priority is finding a playmaking wing defender or a center." Shams Charania on the Dubs' offseason plans

Dunleavy Jr. made one of the biggest moves of the season when he traded for Butler from Miami. However, Curry's injury leaves the team walking away with a sour taste in their mouths. As the playoffs continue, the Warriors now have time to narrow down their list of targets to pursue once the free agency period begins.

While the front office handles the process of finding players to add, Golden State's stars and head coach Steve Kerr will have input on the final decision. The Warriors have committed to this version of the team and want to add one last championship to their dynasty.

When looking at players who could be available on the trade market, not many stand out in the early going. Giannis Antetokounmpo would be a great addition, but other teams can put together better offers for him. LeBron James' name is in rumors, but he is likely to stay in Los Angeles.

One name picking up steam in trade talks is Jarrett Allen. The former All-Star played well for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the regular season, but he fizzled out in the playoffs. His size and defensive presence at the rim are two things the Warriors need and he could fit alongside Green.