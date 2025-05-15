Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have been very vocal about Jonathan Kuminga over the last few weeks with Stephen Curry sidelined due to a hamstring injury. With their season ending at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors face a lot of tough questions, most of which surround Kuminga.

After the Warriors' Game 5 loss against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, Green kept it real about Kuminga and his future.

Draymond Green doubles down on Jonathan Kuminga stance entering free agency

Jonathan Kuminga closed out the season on a strong note, scoring 23+ points in three straight games against the Timberwolves. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep the Warriors from being eliminated in five games.

The 22-year old forward from the Democratic Republic of Congo is now entering restricted free agency, where he'll have the ability to field offers from other teams. While the Warriors have the ability to keep him, they may choose not to.

According to recent reports from the Athletic, the Warriors are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios involving Kuminga following a rocky couple of seasons in San Francisco.

After Game 5 on Wednesday night, Draymond Green wished Kuminga the best of luck, whether he stays with the Warriors or leaves for another team.

“I think any time you're starting to grow in age, years, experience, the one thing you can always do or the one focus that I would say is your consistency,” Green said after the loss. “Doing it on a nightly basis and I think, when you look at those guys, Moses, Gui Santos, [Quentin Post], Pat, they all made tremendous drives throughout the course of the year. Trayce [jackson-Davis]. And it'll be a big summer for all of them.

“Obviously [Jonathan Kuminga] has got the contract situation. I'll always wishing him the best with that. I've been in that situation. Whether it's here or elsewhere, you just wish him the best. But I think you know, we saw the growth from those young guys. Next year for all of them, you hope to see them take that next big step that they're all capable of.”

During his Warriors exit interview on Thursday afternoon back in San Francisco, Stephen Curry echoed similar sentiments, praising Kuminga for his development and professionalism over his four years in San Francisco.

“I commend him on just staying ready, you see what he did the last couple games,” Curry explained of Kuminga, who averaged 24.3 points and shot 55.4 percent from the field in Games 2-5 of the Timberwolves series.”That's not easy to do, to not know if your button's gonna be called or your number's gonna be called, and then go out there and perform. So I'm proud of the way that he's handled it. I hope the future's bright for him, whether it's here, whether it's wherever. And knowing that he's a guy in this league that can continue to climb that ladder on his own pace. So I think he's gone through a lot that most people haven't in four years and seen a lot, so hopefully he's better because of it.”

The Warriors will have a number of decisions to make this season, including Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Kevon Looney, all of whom can leave in free agency. But the team's core — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler — remains intact and will be the focal point of any moves the team makes this summer.